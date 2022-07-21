The Bear’s Den, July 21, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

CHGO Bears Podcast: Previewing David Montgomery, Cole Kmet and Chicago Bears Running Backs & Tight Ends - CHGO - In this episode, the guys share their season previews of the Chicago Bears running backs and tight ends.

Bears safety Jaquan Brisker will ‘knock your helmet off’ in Bears’ docuseries - RSN - Jaquan Brisker’s story from Bears’ video series “Meet the Rookies” is encaptivating.

Chicago Bears: 27 players are locks for the 53-man roster - Bears Wire - There’s no doubt these players will make the Bears roster.

Every NFL team’s most overrated player heading into 2022 - Bears Wire - Overrated doesn’t necessarily mean bad. But these players aren’t living up to expectations.

Former Bears offensive lineman has high expectations for Justin Fields - RSN - Former Bears offensive lineman, Jason Peters, thinks Justin Fields is special.

Four Bears position battles to watch during 2022 training camp - RSN - Josh Schrock breaks down the four position battles to watch at Bears training camp.

Bears linebacker Roquan Smith joins Ray Lewis in exclusive statistic - RSN - Roquan Smith is the first player since Ray Lewis to record 300+ tackles and 30+ tackles for loss in a two-year span.

Dannehy: Ranking the Bears, or Who are These Guys? - Da Bears Blog - The problem this year, though, is that players typically considered “bottom of roster” take up half the roster.

Derek Carr: No one thinks anything of us - ProFootballTalk - “It’s going to be fun,” Carr said, via Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com. “No one thinks anything of us and I think that’s what makes it fun is you always have to put the ball down and play the football games. . . . You get frustrated when you see other people’s names on things and this and that. And you’re like, ‘We’re here, too. We feel like we got better, too.; I thought we made the playoffs.”

Infante: ‘Madden 23’ ratings for Bears players are coming out, and I’m enraged - Windy City Gridiron - I’m shaking with anger.

Wiltfong's Chicago Bears 2022 Position Battles: Kicker, punter, and long snapper - Windy City Gridiron - Next up in our 11-part series looking at the training camp position battles on the Chicago Bears is the specialists, but if there’s no competition can there be a battle?

Berckes' Bears Hopium Den: Will Justin Fields be THE Guy? - Windy City Gridiron - The Hopium Den takes aim at #1 in your programs, Justin Fields

