The Bear’s Den, July 22, 2022

Chicago Bears: 20 players are likely to make the 53-man roster - Bears Wire - It would be a surprise if these Bears players were cut.

What Kyler Murray’s contract extension means for Justin Fields, Bears - RSN - Kyler Murray’s contract extension highlights the importance of having a star QB on a rookie contract and shows the Bears that if Justin Fields is their guy, then time is of the essence.

A Bears GM Candidate Advises You to Throw Out Justin Fields’ Rookie Year Tape (But...) - Bleacher Nation - Justin Fields’ rookie season had some splashy moments, but the overall picture wasn’t something you’d want to look at for too long.

Matt Eberflus and the Fight For Necessary Culture Change - Bleacher Nation - The term “culture change” has become a fashionable buzzword when it comes to teams transitioning from one regime to another.

Pat McAfee Praises Matt Eberflus’s Culture-Building Ability - On Tap Sports Net - If Pat McAfee’s assessment of Matt Eberflus holds true, the Chicago Bears are in good hands as they strive to build a winning culture.

Grading the Roster: Offense - Da Bears Blog - Camp approaches, which means it’s time for me to grade the roster. Like I’ve done the last few years, I’ll grade on a 1-10 scale, with 1 being the worst in the NFL, 10 being the best, and 5 being an average NFL unit. Let’s get right down to it.

Jason Peters: Justin Fields ‘is going to be special’ - 670 The Score - In the grand scheme of a 17-year NFL career that may well net him a bust in Canton, offensive tackle Jason Peters’ season with the Bears in 2021 will be a relative afterthought, but he did come away impressed with quarterback Justin Fields.

Six Bears with a solid shot at the Pro-bowl - Gridiron Heroics - Six Bears with a solid shot at the Pro-bowl

Will the 2022-23 season be bearable for Bears fans? - Gridiron Heroics - In the midst of a rebuild and Justin Fields in just his second year, how bearable will this season be for Chicago Bears fans.

Why Eddie Jackson may be the biggest bust in Bears history - Gridiron Heroics - Eddie Jackson may be the biggest bust in Chicago Bears history with the money in his contract and decline in play

CHGO Bears Podcast: Previewing Darnell Mooney, Byron Pringle and the Chicago Bears Wide Receivers - CHGO - In this episode the guys share their in-depth preview of Darnell Mooney and all of the Chicago Bears wide receivers heading into camp.

Chicago Bears 2022 player preview: Eddie Jackson - CHGO - Can Eddie Jackson turn his career around under the Chicago Bears’ new leadership? Here’s his 2022 season preview.

Patriots announce coaching staff, Joe Judge coaching QBs and Matt Patricia offensive line - ProFootballTalk - Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has been tight-lipped this offseason about how his coaching staff would be structured, but with training camp opening, New England has finally announced its full coaching staff.

Christian Okoye envisions a huge NFL talent influx from Africa - ProFootballTalk - Christian Okoye grew up in Nigeria and didn’t play football until he was 23 years old. By the time he was 28, he led the NFL in rushing. He thinks there are a lot more African athletes who could do the same, if given the opportunity.

Gabriel: How Clubs Evaluate Their Own Players in Training Camp - Windy City Gridiron - We’re excited to have former Chicago Bears’ scout Greg Gabriel on the WCG team to give his unique insight into the NFL, so check his debut article right here!

Wiltfong's Chicago Bears 2022 Position Battles: Safety depth is solid - Windy City Gridiron - We move over to the defense in our 11-part Chicago Bears’ training camp preview series with our focus on the safeties.

Berckes' Dominate your Fantasy Football Drafts: Tight Ends Edition - Windy City Gridiron - JB and Erik Smith are here to help you win championships, plain and simple

