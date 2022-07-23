The Bear’s Den, July 23, 2022

A “BONUS SATURDAY DEN” SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Still no deal between Bears and rookie Jaquan Brisker - Chicago Sun-Times - As the NFL’s final offseason business day came to a close Friday, the months-long contract standoff between the Bears and rookie safety Jaquan Brisker appeared headed for a holdout.

Jaquan Brisker: Chicago Bears rookie holding out contract - Chicago Tribune - Jaquan Brisker doesn’t figure to be among the early arrivals to Chicago Bears training camp as he waits to sign his rookie contract.

CHGO Bears Podcast: Previewing Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields’ 2022 Season - CHGO - In this episode, the guys set the stage for Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields and his 2022 season. Here is what to expect.

Chicago Bears: 4 questions for training camp - Chicago Tribune - As the Chicago Bears prepare to report for their first training camp under coach Matt Eberflus, questions abound regarding the 2022 edition of the team.

Bears S Jaquan Brisker not expected at camp amid contract holdout - Bears Wire - Bears rookies will arrive at training camp this weekend, but safety Jaquan Brisker is not expected to be among them amid a contract holdout.

Which rookie will have the biggest impact - Gridiron Heroics - Which Bears rookie will have the biggest impact in 2022-23

Jaquan Brisker holdout is issue Bears must solve as soon as possible - RSN - The Bears need Jaquan Brisker to continue his trajectory toward being a Week 1 starter. To do that, they must find a way to end his contract holdout as soon as possible.

Jason Peters’ Justin Fields evaluation shows why Bears should bring LT back - RSN - Jason Peters knows Justin Fields’ needs protection to reach his potential. All the more reason for the Bears to give the veteran tackle a call.

5 Bears players to watch when NFL Training Camp starts - RSN - These aren’t the most “important” Bears, or the players with the biggest questions surrounding them, but they’re players who will certainly be interesting to keep an eye on as the Bears get ready for the regular season.

Steve Young believes Justin Fields can be great amidst inevitable losing record - RSN - Steve Young believes Justin Fields can have a great season despite losing record.

It Doesn’t Sound Like Jaquan Brisker Will Report to Bears Camp With the Rest of the Rookies - Bleacher Nation - Brisker, the Bears’ *OTHER* second-round pick in last April’s NFL Draft, has yet to sign his rookie deal. And he might not until he gets what he seeks.

Wood: Grading the Roster: Defense and Specials - Da Bears Blog - Camp approaches, which means it’s time for me to grade the roster. Like I’ve done the last few years, I’ll grade on a 1-10 scale, with 1 being the worst in the NFL, 10 being the best, and 5 being an average NFL unit. Let’s get right down to it.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Robert Tonyan, Christian Watson among Packers placed on PUP list - ProFootballTalk -

The Packers will open training camp with nine players on their physically unable to perform list.

Packers report $77.7 million in operating profit on $579 million in revenue - ProFootballTalk - The Packers are the only NFL team required to report their year-end financial results, and they did so Friday, pulling the curtain back on the NFL’s rebound from the pandemic.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Ravens should offer Lamar Jackson the Kyler Murray deal, right now - ProFootballTalk - Now that the Cardinals have signed quarterback Kyler Murray to a long-term contract, the Ravens should be trying to get Jackson to agree to the same terms.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Wiltfong: Chicago Bears 2022 Position Battles: Cornerback is their most improved group - Windy City Gridiron - Next up in our 11-part Chicago Bears’ training camp preview series are the cornerbacks.

Wiltfong: What I’m most looking forward to at training camp - Windy City Gridiron - We asked a few of our staffers to let us know what they’re most looking forward to at Chicago Bears training camp, and here’s what Lester had to say.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE PAGE

2nd City Gridiron is the video home to the WCG Podcast Channel and so much more too. Help us reach 1,000 subscribers by the start of the 2022 NFL season! It costs you nothing and helps us a LOT!

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following is not permitted in comments. No personal attacks, politics, gender based insults of any kind, racial insults, etc.

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bear With Me from Robert Schmitz, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder, Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Rule of 3 with R. Schmitz, Danny Meehan, and Brandon Robinson, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; R. Schmitz has a film breakdown show on YouTube titled Run Pass Opinion; Will Robinson II has his WhiskeyRanger YouTube channel, and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert.

2nd City Gridiron is the video home to the WCG Podcast Channel and so much more too.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Ken Mitchell; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; Rahul Ramachandran; Will Robinson II; Robert Schmitz; T.J. Starman; Robert Zeglinski; Bill Zimmerman; 2nd City Gridiron; Like WCG on Facebook; Like 2nd City Gridiron on Facebook.