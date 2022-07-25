The Bear’s Den, July 25, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Bears unveil orange helmets - ProFootballTalk - The return of the two-helmet rule has prompted several teams to make good decisions regarding an alternate look. History will judge whether the Bears have done so.

One Bears question for each position group as training camp begins - RSN - With training camp just days away, Josh Schrock looks at one question facing each position group for the Bears.

Let’s take a deep look at Luke Getsy - Gridiron Heroics - Let’s take a deep look at Luke Getsy.

OL Help on the Way? Bears Reportedly Hosted Michael Schofield For a Workout - Bleacher Nation - Hosting Michael Schofield for a visit suggests the Bears aren’t done looking for offensive line help before the start of training camp.

Bears unveil new orange alternate helmet - 670 The Score - The Bears have unveiled a new orange alternate helmet, which the team will debut during its game against the Commanders on Oct. 13 at Soldier Field, marking the first time the team won’t wear navy blue helmets.

Bears work out Michael Schofield - ProFootballTalk - Field Yates of ESPN reports that the team worked out Michael Schofield.

Bears add orange helmet for two games in 2022 - Chicago Sun-Times - It marks the first time since the Bears’ helmets were made of leather that they will be any color but navy.

1st-and-10: It’s time for Jaquan Brisker to play football - Chicago Sun-Times - Players deserve to cash in on early success more than the NFL currently allows. But holding out to get more in that first contract is generally counter-productive — for the player and the team. With an opportunity to start as a rookie, there’s value in being there from Day 1.

Chicago Bears to wear new orange helmets in 2 games during 2022 season - The Bears on Sunday announced the unveiling of a new alternate orange helmet that they’ll wear during two games this season, Oct. 13 against the Commanders at Soldier Field and Oct. 30 versus the Cowboys in Dallas.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Green Bay’s David Bakhtiari placed on the PUP list - Acme Packing Company - The PUP list has no consequences, but it’s not a great sign that Bakhtiari is on it a year and a half after his ACL injury.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Cardinals unveil black helmets for 2022 - ProFootballTalk - The questionable orange Bears helmets have been balanced out by an alternate helmet from a team that once played its home games in Chicago.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Wiltfong's Chicago Bears 2022 Position Battles: Are you concerned with the defensive tackle depth? - Windy City Gridiron - Yesterday we looked at the defensive ends, so today is all about the defensive tackles in our Bears training camp preview series.

Wiltfong & Berckes' Bear & Balanced: Training camp primer with Taylor Doll - Windy City Gridiron - Check out a brand new Bear & Balanced on our 2nd City Gridiron YouTube channel or on the WCG Podcast channel. Audio or video we got you covered!

Wiltfong's Chicago Bears 2022 Position Battles: Will a young defensive end step up? - Windy City Gridiron - Next up in our Bears training camp preview series are the edge rushers.

