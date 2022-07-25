Bears sign Michael Schofield

After inquiring about his services in a Sunday workout, the Bears have officially signed interior offensive lineman Michael Schofield, reports ESPN’s Field Yates.

Schofield most recently played for the Chargers, blocking for promising young quarterback Justin Herbert as a tackle. The veteran has most of his career with San Diego/Los Angeles (2017-2019, 2021) and has also spent some time with the Broncos and Panthers. Notably, Schofield is the husband of legendary women’s hockey player Kendall Coyne.

The 31-year-old Schofield has 81 career NFL starts to his name. Presumably, given the current state of the Bears’ offensive line, he will likely kick back inside and start on Chicago’s interior alongside Lucas Patrick (center) and Cody Whitehair (guard). Schofield’s experience will also likely provide a needed boost to try and help keep Justin Fields upright. The Bears may hope to fortify (or at least understand) their offensive front line during training camp and the preseason.

The entire Bears roster will report to Halas Hall for the start of training camp this coming Tuesday.