Introducing Jacob Infante’s 2023 NFL Draft preseason guide!

Looking for a primer for all things 2023 NFL Draft and the upcoming college football season? Look no further than my preseason draft guide!

I’ve done draft guides for the last two drafts on my Patreon, but this is the first time I’ve published one before the season. This is obviously meant less as an “end-all, be-all” draft project, but more so an early preview of what to expect in the coming months.

For as low as $1 a month, you’ll receive access to all of my past and future Patreon projects, where I’ll be looking to expand with more exclusive Q&As and my usual draft guide content. You’ll also be able to see the following features in my preseason draft guide:

Top 200 prospects on my big board

19 potential breakout candidates across college football

4-round mock draft

Bears long-term positional outlook

Potential targets for the Bears in each range of Round 1

To give you all a little sneak peek of what’s in store, here are the first 8 picks in my 2023 mock draft (the draft order was based off of the order on NFL Mock Draft Database, so please don’t blame me if you think the Bears are too high or low!):