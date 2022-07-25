Report: Bears signing rookie Jaquan Brisker

On Monday night the Chicago Tribune’s Dan Wiederer reported that the Chicago Bears were finalizing a contract with rookie second-round pick Jaquan Brisker, thus ensuring that he’ll be able to report to camp with his veteran teammates on Tuesday, July 26th.

Chicago’s rookies all reported to Halas Hall on July 23rd and Brisker was their lone draft pick left unsigned. The contract hold up was reported to be some guaranteed money in the third year of his standard four-year rookie deal. While the league’s rookie wage scale eliminates most haggling over contacts, there is some wiggle room on the structure of the deals. With the Washington Commanders giving Alabama defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis, the player taken one spot ahead of Brisker, $111K guaranteed in the third year of his contract, Brisker’s representation likely wanted some guarantees as well.

With Brisker in the fold, that leaves just Roquan Smith as Chicago’s only reported hold out. Smith is in the final year of his rookie contract and reports have the two sides far apart on an extension.

The only other potential drama surrounding Tuesday’s report day is whether or not defensive end Robert Quinn will show up to Halas Hall. The 32-year old Quinn elected to work out on his own for the entire offseason amid rumors of a possible trade.