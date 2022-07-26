The Bear’s Den, July 26, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Yes, 2022 Comes with Low Expectations. But Low Expectations End There - Da Bears Blog - The Chicago Bears don’t think they are going to be good in 2022. Teams that think they’re going to be good don’t sell off Khalil Mack for (essentially) future cap space. Teams that think they’re going to be good don’t enter a season with 3/5 of their offensive line unsettled. Teams that think they’re going to be good don’t balk at just about every available free agent, including several at positions of extreme need. The Bears don’t think they’re going to be good in 2022 because being good in 2022 is not essential to this new leadership.

Ellis: Here’s every Bears training camp story, ahead of time - Bears training camp is set to get underway Tuesday, which means it’s time to, for some reason, take a guess at every storyline ahead of time.

Report: Bears’ Roquan Smith plans to hold out - 670 The Score - Bears star linebacker Roquan Smith plans to hold out when training camp opens because of his contract situation, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported Monday.

Chicago releases 3 proposals for Soldier Field renovations - 670 The Score - Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Monday announced three proposals for Soldier Field renovations. The three proposals range in cost from $900 million to $2.2 billion.

Chicago Bears sign veteran OL Michael Schofield - Chicago Tribune - As the Chicago Bears report to training camp, the team has added depth and competition to its offensive line by signing veteran Michael Schofield to a one-year deal.

CHGO Bears Podcast: Will Chicago Bears offensive lineman Michael Schofield win starting right guard job? - CHGO - In this episode, the guys discuss the Chicago Bears signing offensive lineman Michael Schofield and how he fits on the team.

Chicago Bears 2022 player preview: Robert Quinn - CHGO - Robert Quinn is looking to follow up his record-setting season. Here's the 2022 season preview of the Chicago Bears' defensive end.

Ian Rapoport: Roquan Smith to hold out of Bears training camp - RSN - Matt Eberflus' star inside linebacker is currently on the last year of his rookie contract.

Chicago unveils three proposals to update Soldier Field - RSN - The city of Chicago unveiled three avenues for Soldier Field to renovate depending on who the main anchors of the stadium will be.

3 reasons for optimism heading into Bears Training Camp - RSN - Many believe the Bears will be one of the worst teams in the NFL this year, but there are a few reasons why they could be more successful than people imagine.

Bears sign offensive lineman Michael Schofield - RSN - Schofield started 12 games for the Chargers last season, and has played both guard and tackle throughout his career.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot spoke with George McCaskey 'two weeks ago' - RSN - The city of Chicago unveiled three proposed renovations for Soldier Field and they have been discussed with Bears chairman George McCaskey.

Mayor Lightfoot: 'A lot of cities have two football teams' - RSN - Mayor Lori Lightfoot told the press on Monday afternoon that plenty of cities have two football teams in reference to having an anchor for Soldier Field.

Bob Dunn of Landmark Development emerges with key role in Soldier Field revamp - Chicago Sun-Times - Bob Dunn, president of Landmark Development, has a long history with NFL stadiums and a vested interest in keeping the Bears in town.

Will Bears arrow be pointing up or down after 2022? Our annual test of fans’ optimism - Chicago Sun-Times - With the Bears in rebuild mode under new general manager Ryan Poles, it seems like they can only go up from here. But it’s the Bears — you just never know.

Bears LB Roquan Smith a question mark for training camp because of contract status - Chicago Sun-Times - It has long seemed a like a sure thing that the Bears would sign Smith to a contract extension, but it has bubbled into a significant concern.

Lightfoot floats idea of a dome over Soldier Field - Chicago Sun-Times - Part of the project would be funded by selling naming rights to Soldier Field in a “sensitive” way that retains the name “Soldier” in its title as a war memorial.

Bears sign Michael Schofield, a Sandburg High alum - Chicago Sun-Times - On the day before they report to camp, the Bears might have found their starting right guard.

Orange-helmeted Browns troll orange-helmeted Bears - Chicago Sun-Times - The Clevelanders say the Bears’ alternate helmet looks familiar.

Roquan Smith may hold out of Chicago Bears camp: report - Chicago Tribune - With little progress toward a contract extension, Roquan Smith may opt to not participate in training camp, according to a report.

Chicago Bears’ Soldier Field dome proposal by Mayor Lightfoot - Chicago Tribune - Lightfoot’s proposals raises many questions, including how another renovation would be funded.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

FMIA: Hungry Lions Have Horses For 2022 Success - Peter King, NBC - Peter King's Football Morning In America column begins in Detroit, where the Lions believe they have the horses for 2022 success. Plus NFL news and notes.

Kyler Murray admitted last year that he doesn't spend extensive time watching film - ProFootballTalk - Monday’s stunning news that the new contract for Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray contains a homework clause wasn’t the product of randomness or coincidence

POLISH SAUSAGE

Report: Orlando Brown Jr. will not report to training camp - ProFootballTalk - Brown will not show up at St. Joseph tonight when the entire team is due to arrive at training camp, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

Mike Brown on Jessie Bates: Not easy to fit all the contracts under the cap - ProFootballTalk - Safety Jessie Bates didn’t land a contract extension with the Bengals after being franchise tagged early in the offseason and that could make the 2022 season his final one as a member of the AFC North team.

Doug Pederson: We expect a “sky is the limit” mentality with Trevor Lawrence - ProFootballTalk - One of Doug Pederson‘s top priorities in his first year as the Jaguars’ head coach is to further the development of quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Wiltfong's Chicago Bears 2022 Position Battles: A renovation at linebacker - Windy City Gridiron - Our 11-part training camp preview series ends with a look at the Chicago Bears linebackers.

Householder: Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith to holdout from training camp - Windy City Gridiron - The fifth-year pro is heading into the last season of his rookie deal and wants new paper.

Infante: 5 Bears UDFAs who could shine in training camp - Windy City Gridiron - These undrafted rookies could be names to watch heading into Bears training camp.

Zeglinski: Chicago Bears sign Michael Schofield - Windy City Gridiron - Chicago adds experience up front on their offensive line.

Gabriel: The Scouting Season May End at the Draft, but the New Season Begins Right Away - Windy City Gridiron - Greg Gabriel pulls from over 30 years of NFL scouting experience to give us his unique insight to what goes on behind the scenes of an NFL franchise.

Danny Amendola retires - ProFootballTalk - Danny Amendola had a chance to continue his career, but despite multiple teams calling, the receiver is instead calling it a career.

