Bears sign OT Riley Reiff, add offensive line depth

As training camp opens at Halas Hall, the Bears have signed former Bengals offensive tackle Riley Reiff, reports ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Reiff’s contract is for one year and $12.5 million, with $10 million the more likely total earnings given incentives.

Last seen as a member of the Bengals’ AFC-winning team, the 33-year-old Reiff has a decade of NFL experience in other locations like Detroit and Minnesota. He comes to the Bears as inarguably their most seasoned player up front.

Regardless of what happens with Reiff during the 2022 season, he should act as a measure of a good insurance. That’s because, and this is just theorizing, but given the relatively high pay in his deal — it would seem like the Bears are preparing for the event where two of Teven Jekins, Larry Borom, and Braxton Jones aren’t starters.

At the very least, wherever and however much he plays, Reiff is another sizable upgrade. Just like that, in two days, the Bears’ offensive line situation doesn’t look so terrible anymore. Training camp will undoubtedly help us learn a lot more.

Update: To make room for the two new Bears the team has released offensive lineman Willie Wright and defensive back Allie Green.