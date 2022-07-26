Bears’ Justin Fields honors late ESPN reporter Jeff Dickerson with ‘JD’ shirt

As a talented football player, Justin Fields might be a lot of things, but it appears he might be an even more conscientious and thoughtful person.

During Fields’ opening press conference of the Bears’ 2022 training camp at Halas Hall, the quarterback made a not-so-subtle gesture. He wore a shirt with an orange bear that read “JD” — honoring late ESPN reporter Jeff Dickerson. Dickerson covered the Bears and some measure of Chicago sports for two decades before passing away after a battle with colon cancer in December 2021.

A fundraiser raised over $1 million for Dickerson’s son, Parker, who lost his mom Caitlin two years prior.

Justin Fields is here on report day sporting the @obvious_shirts dedicated to my former colleague Jeff Dickerson. pic.twitter.com/elj4OWae5P — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) July 26, 2022

Fields’ kind gesture as the current face of the Bears is yet another example of how beloved Dickerson was. That’s not only amongst his family, friends, and media peers but also Bears players. Some things are, indeed, a lot bigger than a game like football.