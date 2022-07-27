The Bears Hopium Den: How to talk about the 2022 Chicago Bears

We’re nearing the end of the summer series, starting to gear up for training camp. Before we close the Hopium Den, host Jeff Berckes sits down with three of his closest collaborators in Lester Wiltfong, EJ Snyder, and Patti Curl to discuss how to talk about the 2022 Chicago Bears.

How can Windy City Gridiron content creators discuss this team, this rebuilt, this season where wins and losses don’t really matter in a way that is instructive and interesting? Tune in to find out the answers to that and all the standard Hopium Den categories of some of your favorite WCG writers and podcasters.

