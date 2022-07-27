The Bear’s Den, July 27, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Ryan Poles: Bears arrests ‘bothered me a lot’ - RSN - Byron Pringle, Matt Adams and David Moore were all arrested this offseason.

Hungry N’Keal Harry has Justin Fields, Bears excited about what could be - RSN - The Bears have given N’Keal Harry a second lease on NFL life. The hope is he can turn that chip on his shoulder into fuel to resurrect his NFL career.

Bears offensive line changes will continue through training camp - RSN - Matt Eberflus has no deadline to find the best five players to protect Justin Fields.

DBB’s Three Rules for Training Camp - Da Bears Blog - Rule #1. Injuries Matter Most.

Best NFL Head Coaches of All Time - 670 The Score - Audacy Sports takes a look at some of the most iconic head coaches in NFL history and where they stack up against one another from Super Bowl championships to their impact on the game.

Bears’ Jaylon Johnson: New staff holding us more accountable - 670 The Score - Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson has noticed a difference in the team’s new coaching staff compared to the previous regime, explaining that players are now being held more accountable.

Chicago Bears: Brad Biggs' 10 thoughts from training camp - Chicago Tribute - Read Brad Biggs' 10 thoughts after the Chicago Bears reported to Halas Hall for the start of training camp, the first under new general manager Ryan Poles and coach Matt Eberflus.

Chicago Bears: GM Ryan Poles navigates new challenges at camp - Chicago Tribune - The Chicago Bears' offseason issues are nothing extraordinary, but they've still made for a challenging lead-up to camp for new GM Ryan Poles.

Roquan Smith: Chicago Bears LB at camp, but questions linger - Chicago Tribune - So much is fluid with a Chicago Bears team that has been overhauled since January. But the uncertain statuses of Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn are front-burner issues.

Chicago Bears: 3 things we learned at training camp - Chicago Tribune - Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles is turning over every stone to find pieces to stabilize a questionable offensive line.

How Justin Fields is using failure to propel him forward in 2022 - CHGO - For Bears quarterback Justin Fields, he is embracing his past failures to help him become a better player moving forward. This post is unlocked for everyone!

CHGO Bears Podcast: Chicago Bears and Roquan Smith at a Standstill - CHGO - In this episode, the guys share their top takeaways from the Chicago Bears first day at training camp including Roquan Smith holding out.

Bears training camp: Top takeaways as team reports to Halas Hall - Bears Wire - As the Bears report to training camp, here’s what we learned before they hit the practice field on Wednesday.

Bears, Roquan Smith still on good terms despite reported holdout - RSN - “My feelings for Roquan don’t change at all,” said Ryan Poles. “I love the player and the person and that won’t change… I’m just not gonna talk about contracts and all that. I want to just make sure we addressed it though in terms of my feelings for him, nothing changes.”

Bears GM Ryan Poles could add more playmakers to offense - RSN - The Bears have been busy trying to surround Justin Fields with as much help as possible, and they may not be done yet.

With much work ahead, Bears GM Ryan Poles smart to keep expectations realistic - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears’ plunge under Ryan Pace was made worse by empty sales pitches. Poles is taking a different approach.

Roquan Smith’s contract impasse puts Bears GM Ryan Poles in tough spot - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears first-year general manager appears unfazed by Smith’s possible training camp holdout. “My feelings for Roquan don’t change at all. I love the player and the person and that won’t change.” Still, the pressure is on to get a deal done.

Bears training camp podcast: Controversies surround the first day - Chicago Sun-Times - And eyes are on Justin Fields, Roquan Smith, Ryan Poles and a lot more.

Justin Fields: ‘Failure pushes me to go even harder’ - Chicago Sun-Times - To understand where quarterback Justin Fields’ mind is entering his second Bears season, you have to go back three years, to the game-deciding interception on the biggest stage of his career.

Soldier Field follies: Highlights of failed attempts to raise a roof - Chicago Sun-Times - For at least half a century, Chicago mayors have talked up a Soldier Field dome.

Bears’ Robert Quinn, Roquan Smith, Jaquan Brisker report for training camp - Chicago Sun-Times - All three had been in question, and it remains uncertain whether they’ll practice Wednesday.

Soldier Field naming rights: former governor pushes ordinance to prevent sale - Chicago Sun-Times - Mayor Lori Lightfoot has a $2.2 billion plan for a domed, revamped Soldier Field. But the former governor wants to take away the only revenue source Lightfoot has revealed so far: selling the naming rights.

Bears sign T Riley Reiff - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears continued to add veterans to their offensive line Tuesday, agreeing to sign tackle Riley Reiff on Tuesday.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Packers place Sammy Watkins on non-football injury list - ProFootballTalk - Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins isn’t ready for the start of training camp.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Report: Julio Jones agrees to terms with Buccaneers - ProFootballTalk - As if the Buccaneers weren’t already stocked at the receiver position, they have added another big name to the room.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Gabriel: Some Opinions as the Bears Open Training Camp - Windy City Gridiron - Greg Gabriel shares a few thoughts on some of the latest Chicago Bears news items as the team reports to camp today.

Wiltfong: Justin Fields Caricature shirt now available - Windy City Gridiron - Our friends over at BreakingT has a brand new Justin Fields Caricature logo available in their Chicago Bears collection! They have t-shirts and hoodies available in youth and adult sizes from small...

Zeglinski: Chicago Bears’ Justin Fields honors late ESPN reporter Jeff Dickerson with ‘JD’ shirt - Windy City Gridiron - As training camp opened, the second-year quarterback showed love for the longtime former ESPN Bears reporter.

Zeglinski: Chicago Bears sign OT Riley Reiff, add offensive line depth - Windy City Gridiron - Chicago adds some insurance up front as training camp opens.

