Chicago Bears training camp day 1 roster shuffle

The Chicago Bears were on the practice field at Halas Hall getting ready for the 2022 season and they did so with nearly a full complement of players.

Linebacker Roquan Smith, whom head coach Matt Eberflus indicated would be lining up at the weakside linebacker spot, was placed on the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Smith is currently staging a hold-in while he seeks a contract extension, so speculation is that the Bears are using the designation as a way to allow him to attend camp without practicing. Joining him on the PUP list is defensive end Sam Kamara, and there was no injury indicated for him.

The Bears also put cornerback Michael Joseph, safety Dane Cruikshank, and wide receiver Tajae Sharpe on the active/non-football injury list (NFI). An injury prevented Cruikshank from participating during the offseason program.

These players can’t practice with their teammates until being removed from the respective lists, but they can be removed at any time.

Defensive end Robert Quinn, who skipped the entire offseason program, was in attendance and practicing today, as was Al-Quadin Muhammad (DE), rookie corner Kyler Gordon, and rookie safety Elijah Hicks, all of whom missed some time during the offseason with an injury.

Eberflus praised Gordon in his post practice press conference today while mentioning he was getting reps both outside and at nickel.

On the offensive line newcomer Riley Reiff was rotating in at left tackle with rookie Braxton Jones during individual drills, second year pro Larry Borom was still lined up at right tackle, and Sam Mustipher was still the starting right guard. Teven Jenkins could be in play as the swing tackle, and so far he’s not an option at guard.