The Bear’s Den, July 28, 2022

Ken’s Note: If this one doesn’t put a smile on your face, then we need to talk...

BEARRRSSSS

Bears’ young tackles impress veteran OL Riley Reiff - RSN - The former Vikings offensive lineman had praise for Teven Jenkins, Larry Borom and Braxton Jones.

Bears homecoming a dream come true for OL Michael Schofield - RSN - The new Bears offensive lineman is an Orland Park native and said he’ll never forget pulling up to Halas Hall for the first time.

Dannehy: Late Signings Should Protect Fields, Bears - Da Bears Blog - Evaluating Justin Fields is the most important aspect of the 2022 season, but it would’ve been impossible to do if he was constantly on his back. While neither Riley Reiff nor Michael Schofield are actual difference makers along the offensive line, they are capable bodies who should help keep Fields upright in 2022.

N’Keal Harry finds ‘much-needed fresh start’ with Bears - 670 The Score - After being traded by the Patriots to the Bears earlier in July, receiver N’Keal Harry – a first-round pick in 2019 – has found what he feels is a “much-needed reset” with Chicago.

Robert Quinn embraces place in rebuilding Bears’ plan - 670 The Score - Despite the possibility of a trade lingering, veteran pass rusher Robert Quinn reported to Bears training camp this week and is embracing his place in the team’s future.

Matt Eberflus details his plan for improving Bears’ tackling - 670 The Score - With a defensive background, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus views it as his responsibility to ensure his team is as fundamentally sound as possible when it comes to tackling.

Column: Right side of Chicago Bears' O-line up for grabs - Chicago Tribune - The Chicago Bears clearly are planning to start Riley Reiff at left tackle. Competition on the offensive line is on the right side now.

Roquan Smith: Chicago Bears place linebacker on the PUP list - Chicago Tribune - The Chicago Bears placed Roquan Smith on the PUP list. Entering the last year of his contract, the linebacker wants a new deal.

Inside Bears training camp: Robert Quinn returns, N’Keal Harry’s second chance - The Athletic - The Bears had their first practice of training camp Wednesday and Quinn was present after missing the offseason program.

Chicago Bears Training Camp Observations: Robert Quinn is back, top plays and the starting OL - CHGO - Here are the key observations and takeaways from the first practice of the Chicago Bears' 2022 training camp.

CHGO Bears Podcast: Robert Quinn Participates in First Chicago Bears Practice - CHGO - In this episode, the guys break down what happened during the Chicago Bears first practice of camp including Robert Quinn participating.

Bears training camp: Top takeaways from first practice - Bears Wire - Following Wednesday’s practice, here’s a look at what we learned from the first day of Bears training camp:

Bears training camp observations: What we learned from Day 1 - RSN - Kyler Gordon and Eddie Jackson saw new roles, Velus Jones Jr. found the end zone, and Robert Quinn arrived. Here's everything we learned from Day 1.

Bears' Robert Quinn insists he does not want trade - RSN - NFL trade rumors have swirled around the star pass rusher all offseason.

New Bears OT Riley Reiff sees 'a lot of' Joe Burrow in Justin Fields - RSN - Riley Reiff was present for the Bengals' surprise Super Bowl run, and believes the Bears have what it takes to do something similar.

Bears' Matt Eberflus won't divulge Roquan Smith PUP injury details - RSN - Roquan Smith landed on the PUP list Wednesday. The Bears wouldn't say if the sudden ailment is related to the contractual standoff with the linebacker.

N’Keal Harry grateful for “much-needed fresh start” with Bears - ProFootballTalk - “It really is a much-needed fresh start for me,” Harry said Wednesday after his first practice with the Bears, via Chris Emma of 670 The Score.

Matt Eberflus’ ‘crazy’ accountability seems well received by Bears’ young roster - Chicago Sun-Times - “The way that they just hold us accountable is crazy compared to what we’re used to, really,” said cornerback Jaylon Johnson, who was pleased with the change.

After Patriots flop, WR N’Keal Harry gets ‘much-needed reset’ with Bears - Chicago Sun-Times - Two weeks ago, the Bears traded literally the least they could legally give up — a 2024 seventh-round pick — to take a flyer on the 6-4, 225-pounder who, when things have gone well, has the ability to box out defenders and out-jump them for the ball.

No emotion over the Bears’ stadium options? Wait for the tax debate. - Chicago Sun-Times - But wait until the word “taxes” is attached to either a new stadium in Arlington Heights or a renovated Soldier Field.

Robert Quinn wants to be a Bear, and he is — for now - Chicago Sun-Times - The All-Pro defensive end said he skipped the offseason program for his physical and mental health at 32 and insisted he doesn’t want to be traded. But that doesn’t mean he won’t be.

Bears put Roquan Smith on PUP list before first practice - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears put star linebacker Roquan Smith on the Physically Unable to Perform list about an hour-and-a-half before holding their first practice.

Falcons declare Marcus Mariota their starter - ProFootballTalk - For the first time since 2007, the Falcons’ QB1 isn’t named Matt Ryan. The team signed Marcus Mariota and drafted Desmond Ridder after trading Ryan, with Mariota the present and Ridder (hopefully) the future at the position.

Wiltfong: Chicago Bears training camp day 1 roster shuffle - Windy City Gridiron - The Chicago Bears made a few roster moves on the first day of training camp plus a few lineup notes here.

Leming's Chicago Bears mailbag: Camp roster questions, Roquan Smith’s contract situation, and more - Windy City Gridiron - The Chicago Bears have reported for training camp and the preseason is just weeks away. You’ve got questions and we’ll do our best to answer in this week’s jam-packed mailbag.

Wiltfong: Thomas Jones is thriving away from the gridiron - Windy City Gridiron - The former Chicago Bears running back has found his niche in the entertainment field.

Berckes' Bears Hopium Den: How to talk about the 2022 Chicago Bears - Windy City Gridiron - JB is joined by Lester, EJ, and Patti in the Hopium Den

