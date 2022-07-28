Making Monsters: Out of Hibernation

Check out the debut episode of Making Monsters! A brand new show on the WCG Podcast Channel from Taylor Doll and Dylan Ryan which will focus on the younger players on the Chicago Bears.

You may have heard Taylor last month when she guested on Jeff Berckes’ summer podcast series, “The Hopium Den,” in the episode subtitled Women in Media, or a few days ago when she guested on the training camp preview episode of Bear & Balanced.

Besides being a huge Bears fan, Taylor is the Sports Update Reporter and Co-Host of “Helmets & Heels” for 1010 XL down in Jacksonville, Florida. Dylan, also a big time Bears fans, works with Taylor at 1010 XL as a content producer for the station.

We’re excited to add Taylor and Dylan’s show to our already impressive lineup on the WCG Podcast Channel, and to get them going very soon on 2nd City Gridiron, which is the video home to our podcast channel.

Check out their debut right here:

Episode 1 is out now!



An introduction to ' Making Monsters' in addition we break down first contract guys we are most intrigued by https://t.co/FSV31LiuVr pic.twitter.com/XVH3tRom8D — Taylor Doll (@TayDoll1010xl) July 28, 2022

