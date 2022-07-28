TFC: July 28 Bears Training Camp Recap

Today was the first Chicago Bears training camp practice that was open to the public, and Windy City Gridiron had two of our content creators at Halas Hall taking in the event, Jeff Berckes and Sam Householder. We shared embeds of their Twitter timelines in our open thread, so even if you don’t do Twitter you guys all had the chance to scroll though their feeds to get their first-hand account of the fun.

JB also wrote up some notes on what he saw at Halas Hall that you can find right here, but considering he and I regularly do stuff together on the WCG Podcast Channel, I wanted to grab him to talk through what he saw today on my T Formation Conversation podcast..

Some of what we’ll be talking about on the pod will be.

No Teven Jenkins and Lucas Patrick exits

Thoughts on the o-line

HITS stands for Hustle, Intensity, Takeaways and (playing) Smart

Justin Fields to Darnell Mooney

Cole Kmet’s use in the offense

Rookie Kyler Gordon at nickel

Player of the day on offense

Player of the day on defense

You can check us out on our 2nd City Gridiron YouTube channel right here when we go live at 7:05 p.m. CT.

And for the podcast crowd you can give us a listen right here as soon as I upload the show.

