The Bear’s Den, July 29, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Bears’ Justin Fields, Cole Kmet show off developing chemistry - RSN - The young quarterback and tight end duo put in extra work together in Atlanta a few months ago.

Jason McCourty ‘super impressed’ with Bears receiver Darnell Mooney - RSN - Jason McCourty said he is ‘super impressed’ with Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney on Good Morning Football.

Training Camp Thoughts, Volume I: Jaylon’s Quote, Reiff’s Arrival & More - Da Bears Blog - I saw this telling quote from Jaylon Johnson, re: the new staff: “The way they hold us accountable is crazy, compared to what we’re used to.” At the end of the Nagy era, this became a major issue with ownership. They could not understand why Allen Robinson was continually given playing time while obviously having no interest in playing. They could not understand why Mario Edwards was continually given reps, mindless penalty after mindless penalty.

Kyler Gordon explains how dance helped lead him to NFL - 670 The Score - The first taste of competition that Bears rookie cornerback Kyler Gordon experienced as a youngster came in dance, which he excelled in across multiple genres until giving it up around 15 years old.

Lucas Patrick exits early with apparent injury, while Teven Jenkins is absent from Bears practice - 670 The Score - Bears veteran center Lucas Patrick left practice Thursday with an apparent injury, while second-year offensive tackle Teven Jenkins wasn’t present as the team conducted its work.

Teven Jenkins misses practice, but Bears don’t seem to have a spot for him anyway - Chicago Sun-Times - Whether it’s his injury history or their scouting, every indication from the Bears is that they aren’t sold on a player that former GM Ryan Pace traded up to draft in the second round.

Olin Kreutz talks about incident at CHGO, won’t return to NBC Sports Chicago - Chicago Sun-Times - The Score, where Kreutz also has worked as an analyst, has yet to determine whether he’ll return. Kreutz had become a media star with his critical analysis of the Bears.

Luke Getsy: the most important man at Halas Hall - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears’ offensive coordinator has a potential franchise quarterback in Justin Fields. But with a largely unproven supporting cast around him, it’s Getsy’s job to devise a scheme that makes the most of what he’s got and gives Fields a chance to flourish.

Bears give top pick Kyler Gordon a chance to be ‘QB of the defense’ - Chicago Sun-Times - For all the praise the Bears have heaped upon their top draft pick, former Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon, nothing speaks louder than the faith they’ve shown in him by letting him play the slot.

Inside Bears camp: Lucas Patrick’s injury, Cole Kmet’s big catch, Kyler Gordon at nickel - The Athletic - Eddie Jackson realized he would be counted on to be a defensive leader this season when the Bears' new regime "got rid of everybody."

Chicago Bears Training Camp Observations: Justin Fields displays accuracy in intense practice - CHGO - Everything you should know from the Chicago Bears' intense practice on Thursday, July 28 including Justin Fields' accuracy.

Chicago Bears Training Camp Observations: Justin Fields displays accuracy in intense practice - CHGO - Everything you should know from the Chicago Bears' intense practice on Thursday, July 28 including Justin Fields' accuracy.

CHGO Bears Podcast: Justin Fields & Chicago Bears Offense Have Mixed Results in Second Practice - CHGO - Listen as the guys recap the second practice of Chicago Bears training camp including the mixed results from Justin Fields and the offense.

Bears training camp: Top takeaways from second practice - Bears Wire - The Bears held their second practice of training camp on Thursday. Here's what we learned from Day 2:

Bears training camp observations: Offense struggles to execute on Day 2 - RSN - Despite highlight plays by Darnell Mooney and Cole Kmet, the Bears' offense struggled to execute on Day 2 of training camp. It remains a big work in progress.

Bears notebook: Eddie Jackson embracing leadership role - Chicago Sun-Times - “They got rid of everybody,” the two-time Pro Bowl safety said, referring to the veterans he once looked to — Khalil Mack, Akiem Hicks and Danny Trevathan. Now, he’s the leader setting an example for younger players, like rookies Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Report: Serious knee injury feared for Ryan Jensen - ProFootballTalk - Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen was carted off the field at practice on Thursday and the only official word from the team at this point is that he suffered a knee injury.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Wiltfong & Berckes' July 28 Bears Training Camp Recap - Windy City Gridiron - Lester grabs JB who spent the day at Halas Hall to get his first impressions on the Chicago Bears practice.

Berckes' Training Camp Notes: Fields Fever - Windy City Gridiron - JB’s notes from the first open day of Chicago Bears training camp

Wiltfong's Making Monsters: Out of Hibernation - Windy City Gridiron - We’re extremely fired up to debut a brand new show to the WCG Podcast Channel, Making Monsters!

Berkes: Dominate your Fantasy Football Drafts, RB Edition - Windy City Gridiron - Jeff Berckes and Erik Smith of the QB List breakdown the RB position

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE PAGE

2nd City Gridiron is the video home to the WCG Podcast Channel and so much more too. Help us reach 1,000 subscribers by the start of the 2022 NFL season! It costs you nothing and helps us a LOT!

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following is not permitted in comments. No personal attacks, politics, gender based insults of any kind, racial insults, etc.

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bear With Me from Robert Schmitz, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder, Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Rule of 3 with R. Schmitz, Danny Meehan, and Brandon Robinson, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; R. Schmitz has a film breakdown show on YouTube titled Run Pass Opinion; Will Robinson II has his WhiskeyRanger YouTube channel, and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert.

2nd City Gridiron is the video home to the WCG Podcast Channel and so much more too.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Ken Mitchell; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; Rahul Ramachandran; Will Robinson II; Robert Schmitz; T.J. Starman; Robert Zeglinski; Bill Zimmerman; 2nd City Gridiron; Like WCG on Facebook; Like 2nd City Gridiron on Facebook.