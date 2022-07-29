BWM: What “Burning Questions” do you want to see Bears’ Training Camp answer?

Bears fans, football is back! Finally we can start to get answers to the questions we’ve been asking all offseason — is Justin Fields “The Guy”? Will Eberflus’ high-intensity practice culture sow good seeds for the team? Can this team finally stand up to the green and yellow menace up North?

Okay, so on second thought maybe we can’t answer all of our questions now. In fact, most of our overarching questions may take at least a season to fully answer — with that in mind... what can we get answered during camp?

I grabbed Khari Thompson (a big Bears fan currently working on the Patriots’ beat) to discuss just this on my latest episode of Bear With Me — each of us asked the 3 “Burning Questions” that we’d realistically like to see the 2022 Bears’ training camp answer before Week 1. Check it out and let me know what you think!

The WCG Podcast Channel is available anywhere you get your Podcasts including platforms such as Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Audacy, Stitcher, iHeart Radio, Podbean, Audible, TuneIn, and so many more!