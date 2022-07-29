Surgery expected for Lucas Patrick

On Thursday Chicago Bears center Lucas Patrick exited training camp practice with a thumb injury, and now today it’s being reported by several sources that the injury will likely require surgery to repair.

Losing your new free agent center isn’t an ideal way to kick off camp, but the good news is that it’s possible he’s back by week one.

With Patrick out today it was rookie Doug Kramer that was getting reps with the ones, and Sam Mustipher was running as the second string center. Mustipher playing with the twos meant that rookie Ja’Tyre Carter was playing with the first string at right guard, and with Cody Whitehair sitting out today for a veteran rest day, a third rookie was inserted into the starting line up as Zach Thomas was at Cody’s left guard position.

Here’s a little video of the vet working with the rookie. #Bears #DaBears pic.twitter.com/OdJw9OAn8i — Lester A. Wiltfong Jr. (@wiltfongjr) July 29, 2022

Chicago’s fourth drafted rookie o-lineman, Braxton Jones, was with the twos at left tackle as veteran newcomer Riley Reiff was lined up as the starting left tackle. Rounding out the starting five was right tackle Larry Borom.

Second year offensive lineman Teven Jenkins missed practice again today and there was no updates given on his condition. He woke up on Thursday with an ailment/injury of some sort and per head coach Matt Ebeflus, Jenkins is “working through it with the trainers.”