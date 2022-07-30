 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chicago Bears Training Camp Day 4 Live Open Thread

JB and Lester are back at Halas Hall again today for Chicago Bears training camp, so follow along for all their takes right here:

By Lester A. Wiltfong Jr. and Jeff Berckes
NFL: JUL 27 Chicago Bears Training Camp Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It’s day three for Jeff Berckes and day two for me down at Halas Hall for Chicago Bears training camp, and just like yesterday the two of us will be live Tweeting what we see all morning long. I know not everyone does the Twitter thing, so I’ll embed our feeds right here in this open thread so you can scroll through everything we fire off. My feed is in the first embed and JB’s follows.

Later tonight JB will and I will be on our 2nd City Gridiron YouTube channel recording a LIVE Bear & Balanced podcast tp recap everything from Saturday’s practice, so keep an eye out for that and come join in on the fun as we recap day 4 of Bears camp.

