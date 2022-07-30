Training Camp Notes: Velus and Vildor Shine

Kindle Vildor took some lumps when he played in 2021, but he's been the first man up at outside corner when Kyler Gordon moves inside. Saturday was his best practice of the three open to the public, making multiple plays on the ball including an excellent PBU in one on ones. He's got an excellent chance of sticking on this roster and contributing against certain matchups.

Velus Jones Jr. continues his strong camp, making an excellent catch down the field, showing off the speed that will make him an explosive play threat. Yesterday, they used Jones on jet sweep action. Today, they ran a reverse. This offense will manufacture ways to get the ball in his hands.

Notes:

Justin Fields to Darnell Mooney gets the most ink, but Cole Kmet is making a case to be the number two target in this offense. Watch for the buzz to start growing.

David Montgomery looks leaner and faster than last year, building off yet another strong off-season. While some debate the value of a second contract for a RB, Montgomery is in a path to make the choice an easy one for Ryan Poles.

Defensive back Lamar Jackson looks like a fluid athlete in drills and has played well with his reps in team drills. He's one to watch.

Dominique Robinson got some reps with the first team on Saturday. Don't be surprised if that continues.

Sam Mustipher ran with the first team offensive line with Schofield getting the first team reps at RG. That might be the best bet for an opening week line if Lucas Patrick misses time.

Jaquan Brisker and Kyler Gordon continue to make plays. Nicholas Morrow added a nice PBU that looked like it could've been more.

The coaching staff continues to bring intensity to each practice. None moreso than the defensive backs coaches who pumped up their guys making plays in the one on one drills. Great energy.

The running game fits with the play action game that fits with the passing game. It's an offensive system, not a collection of plays. Might take some time to fully execute it, but the foundation is taking shape.

