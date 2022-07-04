The Bear’s Den, July 4, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

With training camp ahead, where do Bears land in NFL power rankings? - Chicago Sun-Times - Plus, a look at the Bills, Rams, the NFC North and the rest of the league.

CHGO Bears Podcast: Chicago Bears Schedule Preview: Week 10 - Detroit Lions - CHGO - In this episode, Nicholas Moreano and Mason West answer some Twitter questions and preview the Bears’ Week 10 opponent — the Detroit Lions.

Chicago Bears 2022 player preview: Byron Pringle - CHGO - Bryon Pringle is looking to prove himself after signing a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears. Here’s his 2022 season preview.

Kevin Shaa among four Bears UDFAs to watch in training camp - RSN - Could the Bears find unexpected contributions from UDFAs this fall? Josh Schrock looks at four undrafted rookies who could rise during training camp.

Wood: Zooming in on the Run Defense - Da Bears Blog - Wrapping up our look at returning players and new veterans on defense, today we’re going to explore stopping the run.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Jaguars QB coach Mike McCoy likes the quicker decisions he’s seeing from Trevor Lawrence - ProFootballTalk - Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence suffered through a rough rookie season.

Which teams should be thinking about making a run at Baker Mayfield? - ProFootballTalk - With all teams in position to study film from offseason workouts and with plenty of teams perhaps not having clear answers at the position, which teams should be at least pondering the possibility of a potential upgrade from their current projected starter to Mayfield?

Philip Rivers: It was time for me to be done with the Chargers, they nailed it with Justin Herbert - ProFootballTalk - Philip Rivers spent 16 seasons playing quarterback for the Chargers, and he’s hoping Justin Herbert will last at least as long.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Wiltfong: Bears have fired LaMar “Soup” Campbell - Windy City Gridiron - How’s this for a Friday afternoon, heading into a long holiday weekend, Chicago Bears news dump...

Wiltfong's 10 Most Important Bears of 2022: #6 Jaquan Brisker - Windy City Gridiron - For the 14th straight year WCG is bringing you who we believe will be the ten most important Chicago Bears for the upcoming season, and we have our first and only rookie making the cut at number 6, Jaquan Brisker.

SB Nation Reacts: Chicago’s offensive line has you most concerned - Windy City Gridiron - Lester shares the results for the latest Bears’ Reacts poll is right here!

Wiltfong: Is Trevis Gipson the most underrated player on the Bears? - Windy City Gridiron - ESPN, with cooperation from their partners at Football Outsiders, recently listed the most underrated player on each NFL team. The term underrated is open to interpretation, but they define it as...

