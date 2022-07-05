The Bear’s Den, July 5, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

How much the Chicago Bears are spending on each position in 2022 - Bears Wire - Here’s a look at how the salary cap breaks down for the Bears by position in 2022.

Bears issue statement on Highland Park mass shooting - RSN - The Bears issued a statement Monday after a mass shooting at an Independence Day Parade in Highland Park left six dead and at least two dozen injured.

Bears need Justin Jones to make them forget Larry Ogunjobi miss - RSN - With Larry Ogunjobi in Pittsburgh and Robert Quinn MIA, the Bears need Justin Jones and Trevis Gipson to be great in order for Matt Eberflus’ defense to be effective.

Bears can fill areas of need with these remaining NFL free agents - RSN - With training camp three weeks away, the Bears still have several question marks on the roster. They could fill them with veteran free agents who likely will take short-term deals.

POLISH SAUSAGE

FMIA Guest: Gamblers Anonymous Member On Dangers Of NFL Betting - NBC Sports - Peter King’s Football Morning In America column has a guest writer this week, a Gamblers Anonymous member warning about the dangers of NFL betting.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Infante's 2023 Bears 7-round mock draft: Ohio State reunion in the Windy City - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears get more explosive on both sides of the ball and trade to get more 2023 draft capital.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE PAGE

2nd City Gridiron is the video home to the WCG Podcast Channel and so much more too. Help us reach 1,000 subscribers by the start of the 2022 NFL season! It costs you nothing and helps us a LOT!

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following is not permitted in comments. No personal attacks, politics, gender based insults of any kind, racial insults, etc.

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bear With Me from Robert Schmitz, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder, Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Rule of 3 with R. Schmitz, Danny Meehan, and Brandon Robinson, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; R. Schmitz has a film breakdown show on YouTube titled Run Pass Opinion; Will Robinson II has his WhiskeyRanger YouTube channel, and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert.

2nd City Gridiron is the video home to the WCG Podcast Channel and so much more too.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Ken Mitchell; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; Rahul Ramachandran; Will Robinson II; Robert Schmitz; T.J. Starman; Robert Zeglinski; Bill Zimmerman; 2nd City Gridiron; Like WCG on Facebook; Like 2nd City Gridiron on Facebook.