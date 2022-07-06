The Chicago Bears may have turned over more than half their roster from a year ago, but if you’re looking for a few players to target for the 2022 Fantasy Football season then focus on the holdovers.

There aren’t any Bears worthy of a top draft pick in your upcoming leagues, but if you play your board right you could find good value. Justin Fields, David Montgomery, Darnell Mooney, and Cole Kmet are all guys to keep an eye on.

I was a recent guest with Jorge Martin of Familia FFB, a fantasy football themed podcast, and we dove into what to expect from the Bears’ players this season. I’ve done Jorge’s show before and he’s always fun to talk football with. Give us a watch here on his YouTube channel...

But if you prefer the audio only version you can find his show where ever you get your podcasts, including here on Spotify.