The Bears Hopium Den: Superfans

Welcome back in to The Bears Hopium Den, a limited summer series focusing on the state of the Chicago Bears fanbase. We’re continuing the series with a focus on Superfans. Greg Braggs Jr. and Kris Armstrong bring passion and strong opinions about their beloved Bears to the Hopium Den. Listen in to hear all about their relationship with the Chicago Bears, their favorite players, and more.

This series aims to explore fandom from different angles, perspectives, and backgrounds. Join us each week as we hear from fellow Bears fans through the summer.

You can find me on Twitter @gridironborn for all things Chicago Bears.