The Bear’s Den, July 6, 2022

CHGO Bears Podcast: Chicago Bears Schedule Preview: Week 11 — Atlanta Falcons - CHGO - In this episode, the guys take a look at the Chicago Bears’ Week 11 opponent - the Atlanta Falcons.

Ranking Chicago Bears’ 2022 rookies by potential Year 1 impact - Bears Wire - The Bears have an intriguing group of rookies who could be significant contributors in 2022. We rank our top 10 by potential impact.

Khalil Herbert, Mario Edwards Jr. among Bears under-the-radar impact players - RSN - Justin Fields rightfully gets all the attention, but some under-the-radar Bears could have a big say in whether the team exceeds expectations this fall.

Bears’ Cole Kmet has golden opportunity to prove he’s part of future - RSN - Luke Getsy’s scheme is made to take advantage of Cole Kmet’s strengths. If the third-year tight end can seize the opportunity in front of him, the Bears could have their long-term answer at tight end secured.

Let’s Keep an Eye on WR Diontae Johnson’s Situation With the Pittsburgh Steelers - Bleacher Nation - Diontae Johnson is coming off a Pro Bowl season with the Steelers, but it doesn’t sound like Pittsburgh is ready to give him a whopper of an extension. Hello, Bears?

Herbert’s Road to More Carries, Remembering DT, and Other Bears Notes - Bleacher Nation - Khalil Herbert is one of many Bears with plenty of competition at his position awaiting this summer.

Report: Seahawks have never had strong interest in Baker Mayfield - ProFootballTalk - Quarterback Baker Mayfield remains a member of the Browns with training camp less than a month away and it doesn’t sound like one team that’s frequently linked to Mayfield will be swooping in to trade for him.

College football chaos to continue - ProFootballTalk - The looming departure of USC and UCLA for the Big 10 has simply become the latest domino to fall in the cash-driven realignment of college football. From the ability of larger markets to generate more NIL money (and in turn attract better players) to the undue influence of ESPN on the process of pulling strings and stuffing coffers, the money is, as always, making things happen.

Wiltfong’s 10 Most Important Bears of 2022: #5 Jaylon Johnson - Windy City Gridiron - For the 14th straight year I’m bringing you who I believe will be the ten most important Chicago Bears for the upcoming season, and the top 5 gets started with the last defender on my list, cornerback Jaylon Johnson.

Borkowski: Who will Justin Fields Throwing to on Chicago Bears? - Windy City Gridiron - With training camp nearly here, hopefully we get a glimpse at how Justin Fields will be distributing his targets this season.

