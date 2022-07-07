The Bear’s Den, July 7, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Falcons sign ex-Bears NT Eddie Goldman to 1-year deal - Chicago Sun-Times - The 2015 second-round draft pick was one of the best run-stoppers in the NFL in his first five seasons. But a downturn in production and the transition to a 4-3 defense under Matt Eberflus made him expendable to new GM Ryan Poles.

A dome and more: Mayoral group makes no little plans for Soldier Field, Museum Campus - Chicago Sun-Times - A draft report from a working group considers ideas such as aerial gondolas, a monorail and floating pavilions for making the 57-acre lakefront site a year-round attraction and moneymaker.

Eddie Goldman signs 1-year deal with Atlanta Falcons - Chicago Tribune - The Atlanta Falcons acquired run-stopping help, signing former Chicago Bears defensive tackle Eddie Goldman to a one-year deal.

CHGO Bears Podcast: Would a Soldier Field dome keep the Bears in Chicago? - CHGO - In this episode, the guys discuss whether or not a dome on Soldier Field would keep the Bears in Chicago.

How Baker Mayfield Panthers-Browns trade could impact Bears - RSN - Mayfield’s arrival in Carolina slightly jostles the NFC picture for the 2022 season and could have interesting ramifications on the 2023 NFL Draft and, potentially, the Bears’ offseason outlook.

Why Julio Jones doesn’t fit Bears’ plans despite WR need - RSN - Julio Jones wants to win. The Bears want to save and build. The timelines don’t match up.

Eddie Goldman to Become the Billionth Ex-Bear to Join the Falcons - Bleacher Nation - Eddie Goldman is set to join some old friends in Atlanta.

Falcons sign Eddie Goldman - ProFootballTalk - The Falcons announced on Wednesday that they’ve signed defensive tackle Eddie Goldman to a one-year deal.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Panthers offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo didn't think much of Baker Mayfield in the draft - ProFootballTalk - New Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield will be playing for an offensive coordinator in Carolina who didn’t think much of him when he was entering the draft.

Browns will pay Baker Mayfield $10.5 million, he agrees to restructure contract with Panthers - ProFootballTalk - New Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield will still be getting paid by the Browns this season. In fact, he’ll get more from the Browns than he will from the Panthers.

Browns agree to trade Baker Mayfield to Panthers - ProFootballTalk - Baker Mayfield has been linked to the Panthers ever since the Browns traded for Deshaun Watson and a deal sending the quarterback to Carolina is finally in place.

The door likely slams shut on Cam Newton, with the Panthers or any team - ProFootballTalk - Last year, the Panthers brought back quarterback Cam Newton for a second stint. It sold tickets and created excitement. It didn’t generate many wins.

What's next for Sam Darnold? - ProFootballTalk - Now that the Panthers have provided the ultimate no-confidence vote to the potential franchise quarterback for whom they traded a year ago, what’s next for Sam Darnold?

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Wiltfong: Chicago Bears Fantasy Football Outlook from Familia FFB - Windy City Gridiron - The Chicago Bears may have turned over more than half their roster from a year ago, but if you’re looking for a few players to target for the 2022 Fantasy Football season then focus on the...

Wiltfong: 10 Most Important Bears of 2022: #4 Darnell Mooney - Windy City Gridiron - For the 14th straight year I’m bringing you who I believe will be the ten most important Chicago Bears for the upcoming season, and the WR1, Darnell Mooney, is up next at number 4.

Berkes' Bears Hopium Den: Superfans - Windy City Gridiron - JB is joined by two superfans - Greg Braggs Jr. and Kris Armstrong - to discuss all things Chicago Bears

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE PAGE

2nd City Gridiron is the video home to the WCG Podcast Channel and so much more too. Help us reach 1,000 subscribers by the start of the 2022 NFL season! It costs you nothing and helps us a LOT!

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following is not permitted in comments. No personal attacks, politics, gender based insults of any kind, racial insults, etc.

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bear With Me from Robert Schmitz, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder, Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Rule of 3 with R. Schmitz, Danny Meehan, and Brandon Robinson, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; R. Schmitz has a film breakdown show on YouTube titled Run Pass Opinion; Will Robinson II has his WhiskeyRanger YouTube channel, and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert.

2nd City Gridiron is the video home to the WCG Podcast Channel and so much more too.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Ken Mitchell; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; Rahul Ramachandran; Will Robinson II; Robert Schmitz; T.J. Starman; Robert Zeglinski; Bill Zimmerman; 2nd City Gridiron; Like WCG on Facebook; Like 2nd City Gridiron on Facebook.