The Bear’s Den, July 8, 2022

Chicago Bears 2022 player preview: Khari Blasingame - CHGO - Khari Blasingame aims to pave the way in the Chicago Bears backfield. Here's his 2022 season preview.

Why Justin Fields is primed for breakout second season with Bears - RSN - Justin Fields was dealt a bad hand during his rookie season. But the advanced analytics paint a picture of a quarterback who got better as the season went on, and is primed for big things this fall.

Chicago Bears exposed to new proposals for renovations to Soldier Field - RSN - New proposals to renovations for Soldier Field have been released and reviewed.

Third Chicago Bears player arrested in Texas on gun and weapon charges - RSN - Chicago Bears receiver David Moore was arrested on July 4 with gun and weapon charges.

NFL coordinator calls Chicago Bears Roquan Smith 'best overall linebacker in football' - RSN - NFL coordinator calls Bears linebacker Roquan Smith 'best overall linebacker in football.'

Dannehy: Five Bears on Hot Seat in 2022 - Da Bears Blog - A new year, scheme and regime could have several players could leave some formerly key contributors looking for new jobs in 2023.

Emma: Eddie Jackson has plenty to prove to new Bears regime - 670 The Score - Veteran Bears safety Eddie Jackson has struggled over the last couple seasons, but he has a fresh start now under the team’s new regime and new coaching staff.

Mike Florio: Soldier Field dome idea is 'silly' - 670 The Score - As momentum builds for the Bears leaving for Arlington Heights, the city of Chicago is set to look into the feasibility of putting a dome on Soldier Field.

James Caan, who played Brian Piccolo in Brian’s Song, dies at 82 - ProFootballTalk - Actor James Caan, whose early-career role includes playing Bears running back Brian Piccolo in Brian’s Song, has died. He was 82.

Bears WR David Moore arrested on drug, weapon charges in Texas: report - Chicago Sun-Times - Moore, who signed a one-year contract after a mini-camp tryout in April, is the third Bears player arrested since Ryan Poles was hired as general manager in January.

Soldier Field fixes: adding dome, seats, synthetic turf are ‘lipstick on a pig,’ expert says - Chicago Sun-Times - Chicago sports marketing expert Marc Ganis believes the Bears are as good as gone for Arlington Heights, even if the city could implement every idea in a report by a mayoral panel that studied how to re-imagine Soldier Field and the Museum Campus.

Chicago Bears: Soldier Field dome proposed by city to keep team - Chicago Tribune - Mayor Lightfoot’s advisory museum campus group made the recommendations.

CHGO Bears Podcast: Chicago Bears Schedule Preview: Week 12 — New York Jets - CHGO - In this episode, Nicholas Moreano and Adam Hoge take a look at the Chicago Bears’ Week 12 opponent - the New York Jets.

Pro Football Hall of Fame announces semifinalists for coach, contributor, seniors - ProFootballTalk - To be eligible for election as a senior candidate, the player must have played his final game in professional football no later than the 1996 season.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Salo: Brian Piccolo Actor James Caan Dead at 82 - Windy City Gridiron - Caan, who played Bears’ running back Brian Piccolo in the 1971 movie Brian’s Song, was 82 years old.

Wiltfong’s 10 Most Important Bears of 2022: #3 The offensive line - Windy City Gridiron - For the 14th straight year I’m bringing you who I believe will be the ten(ish) most important Chicago Bears for the upcoming season, and at number three are the five guys that will end up starting on the offensive line.

