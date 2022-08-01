The Bear’s Den, August 1, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Why Bears believe ‘sky is limit’ for rookie Dominique Robinson - RSN - Dominique Robinson has a long way to go to reach the potential his rare gifts suggest. But so far, he’s doing everything the Bears ask and have those around Halas Hall excited about the possibilities.

Bears players praise coaches for being excellent teachers - RSN - Matt Eberflus emphasized early this offseason that he wanted all his position coaches to be top notch educators.

How Bears DC Alan Williams’ chill vibes help him coach - RSN - When Williams was the defensive coordinator for the Vikings, he was a much more intense guy.

Chicago Bears: 10 takeaways from week one of training camp - Gridiron Heroics - We breakdown and discuss 10 key takeaways from the first week of Chicago Bears training camp at Halas Hall.

Why Luke Getsy has inspired belief amid his journey to Bears - 670 The Score - Given that Matt Eberflus is a defensive-minded head coach, hiring the right offensive coordinator for his Bears coaching staff was critical. As the early portion of training camp continues, he and the team believe they nailed the hire in Luke Getsy.

Projecting the Bears’ final roster - Chicago Sun-Times - Here’s a look at the Bears’ 90-man roster, plus predictions for who will make the final 53-man lineup Aug. 30.

After Darnell Mooney, Bears’ WRs room is a free-for-all - Chicago Sun-Times - Even Mooney still has plenty of climbing to get to where he wants to be. The rest of the group is full of players fighting for their careers.

Bears training camp: Eddie Jackson has bought in and opposing offenses should worry - CHGO - Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson has bought in. His newfound motivation could propel him to become a playmaker once again.

Chicago Bears Training Camp Observations: Justin Jones and the defense create stops in the backfield - CHGO - Everything you should know from the Chicago Bears’ practice on Saturday, July 30, including the defense making plays in the backfield.

Bears training camp: Top takeaways from the first week of practice - Bears Wire - The Bears wrapped their first week of training camp. Here’s what we learned from the first four practices.

Bears training camp: Players who were standouts in the first week - Bears Wire - The first week of Bears training camp is in the books. Here’s a look at the standouts from the first four practices of the summer.

Bears training camp observations: What we learned during Week 1 - RSN - Justin Fields continues to grow, the rookies are for real, and the offensive line is murkier than ever. Josh Schrock offers his takeaways from Week 1 of Bears training camp.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Mitchell Trubisky has gotten all of the first-team reps in camp - ProFootballTalk - Despite the decision of the Steelers to use the 20th overall pick in the draft on quarterback Kenny Pickett, veteran Mitchell Trubisky has the inside track to be the starter.

Warren Moon: Kyler Murray homework clause is a "slap in the face to all African-American quarterbacks" - ProFootballTalk - Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon, who had to start his pro football career in Canada because no NFL team wanted him, told TMZ.com that Arizona’s effort to reduce an independent study commitment to writing is a “slap in the face to all African-American quarterbacks.”

49ers, Deebo Samuel agree to three-year contract extension - ProFootballTalk - Deebo Samuel will soon be getting back to work for the 49ers.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Borkowski: Ryan Poles Improved Bears Leading Up to Camp - Windy City Gridiron - In just a couple week’s time, Ryan Poles offseason plan became a bit more digestible as he improved two position groups of concern

Berckes: Training Camp Notes: Velus and Vildor Shine - Windy City Gridiron - Notes for Saturday's practice

Wiltfong & Berckes' Bear & Balanced: July 30 Bears Training Camp Recap - Windy City Gridiron - JB and Lester were at Halas Hall today and here’s their recap of what they saw on the field and a recap on the drama that unfolded in the bleachers!

Gabriel's POV from an NFL Scout: My Most Difficult Position to Evaluate - Windy City Gridiron - Greg Gabriel pulls from his 30+ years of experience working in the NFL to give us a behind the scenes look at what a scout does.

Berckes' Training Camp Notes: Rookie Playmakers - Windy City Gridiron - Camp notes from Friday include standout plays by the rookie defensive backs

