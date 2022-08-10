The Bears Hopium Den Finale: Family

The tables have been turned! Host Jeff Berckes hands over hosting duties to his wife, Leslie as she takes Jeff and his mom Julie through the Hopium Den experience. Thank you to all who have joined us throughout the Hopium Den series and enjoy the finale of learning more about the Berckes family.

The big takeaway from the Hopium Den is that people are generally optimistic about the new regime and extremely excited about Justin Fields. I’m not sure approval rating for a quarterback has been this high since the Eisenhower administration. Let’s buckle up and enjoy the ride together.

Find me on Twitter @gridironborn