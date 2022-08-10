Q&A with Football Outsiders about the 2022 Chicago Bears: Darnell Mooney as WR1

The SB Nation NFL blog sites have partnered with Football Outsiders over the last few years to try and provide more context on the 32 teams.

The person who will try to shed some light on the Bears’ 2022 outlook is FO writer Derrik Klassen (@QBKlass). In today’s edition, we discuss Darnell Mooney’s potential as he steps into the No. 1 receiver role for Chicago for the first time.

Windy City Gridiron: We already talked about that supporting cast, which will feature Darnell Mooney as the Bears’ unquestioned WR1 for the first time in his career this year. How do you project his production as he probably draws the top matchup every week?

Derik Klassen: Inefficient. The volume will be there because it has to — someone has to get the yards — but I don’t think Mooney is equipped for that. He is a very good deep threat with flashes of quality play elsewhere, but he’s not nearly complete enough to be a real, legit No. 1. In fact, I think Mooney’s ideal role is as a luxury No.3 in a good offense, not as a bonafide target-earner.