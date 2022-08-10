Bears Reacts Survey: Preseason confidence check

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Chicago Bears fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

Before the Chicago Bears preseason action gets started this Saturday against the Kansas City Chiefs at Soldier Field, we want to know what you think about the team.

Are you confident in the direction of the franchise?

There’s been a ton of changes made since Chicago ended the 2021 season with a 6-11 record, so are you happy with the Ryan Poles/Matt Eberflus regime thus far? Are you pleased with the reports that have been coming out about the team during training camp? Is the roster where you were hoping it’d be at this point in the offseason? Has the Teven Jenkins or Roquan Smith drama got you down? Are you excited for the development of Justin Fields?

Let us know with your vote below and be on the lookout for results later this week!