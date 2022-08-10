The Bear’s Den, August 10, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Roquan Smith trade request: Bears GM says team still intends to sign him - Chicago Sun-Times - Bears GM Ryan Poles responded to Smith’s trade request Tuesday by repeating that the team still intends to sign him to a new contract.

Roquan Smith trade demand: Bears star LB requests deal out of Chicago - Chicago Sun-Times - Smith sees no way forward with GM Ryan Poles, though he left open the possibility of the McCaskey family stepping in to broker a solution.

Roquan Smith requests trade from Chicago Bears - Chicago Tribune - Linebacker Roquan Smith has requested a trade after talks over a new contract with the Chicago Bears have stalled.

Roquan Smith Requests a Trade. - The Irish Bears Network - The news was broken on Twitter by Ian Rapoport this afternoon that the Bears’ star line-backer Roquan Smith has requested to be traded to another team after contract negotiations between himself and the team have appeared to have stalled. Smith held out of training camp prior to his rookie season to successfully get the contract

Has Chicago Bears offense made any progress? - Chicago Tribune - As the Chicago Bears inch toward their preseason opener Saturday against the Kansas City Chiefs, our team of writers weighs in on four timely topics.

Roquan Smith requests a trade from the Bears as negotiations head south - CHGO - Roquan Smith has requested a trade from the Chicago Bears, stating he’s unhappy with negotiations and that the team’s focus “has been on trying to take advantage of me.”

Bears training camp observations: Justin Fields, Darnell Mooney make plays - RSN - Darnell Mooney made the play of the day at Soldier Field, while Justin Fields continues to show his legs will be a weapon in the red zone. Josh Schrock offers his takeaways from Day 11.

Roquan Smith's trade request offers Bears' regime two paths forward - RSN - Roquan Smith's trade request gives Ryan Poles and the Bears' new regime two paths forward. Which one they take will set an early course for the Poles-Eberflus era. One that might be tough to come back from.

Bears starting offensive line starting to take shape at practice - RSN - Justin Fields has worked with many different combinations in front of him, but Matt Eberflus and Luke Getsy may have found the starting unit that sticks.

Bears WR David Moore injured at practice, carted off field - RSN - Matt Eberflus' team ended Tuesday's practice with five injured wide receivers.

Roquan Smith requests trade from Chicago Bears: Potential landing spots for star linebacker - NFL.com - Roquan Smith wants out of Chicago, openly requesting a trade on Tuesday. So, if the star linebacker and the Bears can’t get back on the same page, which NFL teams could be ready to make a deal? Eric Edholm spotlights four viable landing spots for the form

NFL Power Rankings: Bills, Rams hold top two slots, Bears dead last - One month out from their Kickoff Game showdown, the Bills and Rams hold the top two slots in Dan Hanzus’ Power Rankings, but there are plenty of changes in the pecking order, including a new team at the bottom.

Here’s Bears’ linebacker Roquan Smith contract breakdown and linebacker market - RSN - A breakdown of Bears’ Roquan Smith’s current contract and the linebacker market.

How will the Bears handle Roquan Smith’s trade request - Gridiron Heroics - How will the Bears handle Roquan Smith’s trade request. Is Roquan Smith asking for too much money? Will they trade him?

Dannehy: Poles Needs to Extend Roquan Smith - Da Bears Blog - If Ryan Poles has made one thing clear during his short time as the general manager of the Chicago Bears, it’s that he never wants to spend more than he thinks a player is worth. But, when it comes to Roquan Smith, getting him signed should be a no-brainer.

Rapoport explains why Smith is turned off by Bears’ offer - 670 The Score - Bears star linebacker Roquan Smith’s aim in contract negotiations is to become the highest-paid player at his position in the NFL, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network told the Parkins & Spiegel Show on Tuesday afternoon.

Emma: Why Ryan Poles, Bears have held firm with Roquan Smith - 670 The Score - While being forced to balance pressure with precedent, Bears general manager Ryan Poles has held firm in his stance while negotiating a long-term contract extension with disgruntled star linebacker Roquan Smith.

Poles, Bears still hope to sign Smith to long-term deal - 670 The Score - Bears general manager Ryan Poles on Tuesday afternoon expressed hope that the organization will sign star linebacker Roquan Smith to a long-term extension while also admitting he was disappointed to learn about Smith’s trade request.

Roquan Smith trade demand: Bears star LB requests deal out of Chicago - Chicago Sun-Times - Smith sees no way forward with GM Ryan Poles, though he left open the possibility of the McCaskey family stepping in to broker a solution.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Matt Nagy would change nothing — and everything — about Bears stint - Chicago Sun-Times - ‘There’s the grieving process — I think that’s normal,’ the former Bears head coach said. ‘But you have to use that to be better.’

Roger Goodell: Deshaun Watson committed "multiple violations" with "egregious" and "predatory behavior" - ProFootballTalk - Yep, the NFL will be throwing the book at Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Jimmy Garoppolo shows up on 49ers' first depth chart, as the fourth-stringer - ProFootballTalk - Jimmy Garoppolo is on the team, but he’s not really on the team.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Zeglinski: Q&A with Football Outsiders about the 2022 Chicago Bears - Setting a bar for Chicago’s Justin Fields - Windy City Gridiron - Our annual Q&A series starts with a discussion on Justin Fields’ outlook going into Year 2.

Wiltfong: Ryan Poles addressed the Roquan Smith situation - Windy City Gridiron - Earlier today at Soldier Field following Family Fest, Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles addressed the media to give a statement about Roquan Smith’s recent trade demand.

Gabriel: Do the Bears Need to Add a Big-Name Wide Receiver? - Windy City Gridiron - Our resident Scout, Greg Gabriel, weighs in on the Bears current receiver situation.

Householder: Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith requests trade - Windy City Gridiron - The star linebacker, who has been holding in, has officially asked to be traded following what he calls "refusal of good faith" negotiations.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE PAGE

2nd City Gridiron is the video home to the WCG Podcast Channel and so much more too. Help us reach 1,000 subscribers by the start of the 2022 NFL season! It costs you nothing and helps us a LOT!

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following is not permitted in comments. No personal attacks, politics, gender based insults of any kind, racial insults, etc.

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bear With Me from Robert Schmitz, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder, Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Rule of 3 with R. Schmitz, Danny Meehan, and Brandon Robinson, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; R. Schmitz has a film breakdown show on YouTube titled Run Pass Opinion; Will Robinson II has his WhiskeyRanger YouTube channel, and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert.

2nd City Gridiron is the video home to the WCG Podcast Channel and so much more too.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Ken Mitchell; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; Rahul Ramachandran; Will Robinson II; Robert Schmitz; T.J. Starman; Robert Zeglinski; Bill Zimmerman; 2nd City Gridiron; Like WCG on Facebook; Like 2nd City Gridiron on Facebook.