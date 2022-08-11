Bears Banter: Roquan Smith, Teven Jenkins, Cole Kmet, the rookies, and more

The latest episode of Bill Zimmerman’s Bears Banter is a fun dive into all the latest stories surrounding the Chicago Bears. It seems every day at training camp, there’s some new bit of drama popping up, so Bill brings on Danny Meehan (co-host of our LunchPail Draftcast) to talk through everything that’s been happening.

Here’s a bullet point outline of the topics discussed;

The Roquan Smith hold-in and his future in Chicago.

The mystery surrounding Teven Jenkins.

What’s the latest on the offensive line?

How will the wide receiver injuries affect the development of the offense?

Cole Kmet has been looking good in camp.

An up and down Justin Fields.

How is the secondary looking with Eddie Jackson, Kyler Gordon, Jaquan Brisker, and company?

