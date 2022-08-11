The Bear’s Den, August 11, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Chicago Bears Training Camp Observations: Justin Fields elevates the wide receivers in Wednesday’s practice - CHGO - What you need know from the Bears’ practice on August 10, including Justin Fields executing the offense despite missing many pass catchers.

CHGO Bears Podcast: Chicago Bears Training Camp: Justin Fields, Passing Game Heats Up - CHGO - The guys tell you everything you need to know from the Bears’ 12th camp practice, including Justin Fields and the offense heating up.

Bears training camp observations: Justin Fields, Isaiah Coulter connect - RSN - Down six of his top eight expected targets, Justin Fields made quick decisions to get the offense moving and Isaiah Coulter made the most of his opportunity with the first team.

Bears activate linebacker Roquan Smith from PUP list - 670 The Score - The Bears on Wednesday activated star linebacker Roquan Smith from the physically-unable-to-perform list, which he had been on since the start of training camp in late July.

Roquan Smith’s teammates hopeful for a contract resolution - 670 The Score - Bears players have closely followed the latest news surrounding star linebacker Roquan Smith’s trade request and contract hold-in – and they remain hopeful that a resolution will come soon.

As Bears increase intensity in practice, injuries piling up - 670 The Score - The Bears have endured a rash of injuries early in training camp, with a long list of players – including some key starters – sidelined from practice Wednesday.

Cordarrelle Patterson wants Falcons to acquire Roquan Smith - 670 The Score - Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson took to Twitter to voice his support for Atlanta to acquire Chicago Bears star linebacker Roquan Smith following his trade demand Tuesday morning.

Cairo Santos on Soldier Field's field conditions: I've seen better - ProFootballTalk - “I’ve seen better. It’s just what we have to deal with. The less of a problem you make it in your mind, it helps you overcome it and just go.”

Keep him or trade him, Ryan Poles needs to solve Roquan Smith standoff quickly - Chicago Sun-Times - Poles should make his decision and make a move by the end of the weekend, allowing the Bears to re-launch free of drama Monday.

Roquan Smith’s demand was the path of most melodrama - Chicago Sun-Times - It’s one thing to request a trade. It’s another to issue a 343-word public screed that accuses your new bosses of being “focused on taking advantage of me” and refusing to negotiate in good faith and to demand that you be sent to an “organization that genuinely values what I bring to the table.”

After trade demand, Bears take Roquan Smith off PUP list - Chicago Sun-Times - One day after he demanded a trade with a 343-word statement that accused his bosses of negotiating in bad faith, Roquan Smith was taken off the Bears’ physically unable-to-perform list.

Bears podcast: Roquan Smith’s trade demand adds preseason drama - Chicago Sun-Times - The preseason hasn’t even started yet, but the Bears are already dealing with drama.

Bears kicker Cairo Santos dismayed by poor condition of Soldier Field grass this early - Chicago Sun-Times - Santos has navigated the kicker’s nightmare that is Soldier Field very well, in part because he seeks out tattered fields to practice on in Florida.

Chicago Bears take Roquan Smith off PUP list - Chicago Tribune - A day after Roquan Smith requested a trade from the Chicago Bears, the team announced it took him off the PUP list.

Cairo Santos: Chicago Bears K no fan of Soldier Field grass - Chicago Tribune - When the Chicago Bears practiced at Soldier Field on Tuesday, so much felt familiar — including the trampled, patchy, chewed-up grass.

Chicago Bears Q&A: What will happen with Roquan Smith? - How will the Roquan Smith situation be resolved? It's the hot topic in training camp — and in Brad Biggs' weekly Chicago Bears mailbag.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Browns announce they plan to start Deshaun Watson on Friday - ProFootballTalk - The Browns announced they plan to start Deshaun Watson in the preseason opener at Jacksonville on Friday. It’s now up to appeals officer Peter Harvey to determine if that will happen.

NFL wants immediate suspension of Deshaun Watson, NFLPA doesn't rule it out - ProFootballTalk - Earlier today, we raised the possibility of appeals officer Peter Harvey ruling in the next two days that Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson should be suspended for a full year, and that it should begin immediately. We have an update.

NFL plans Black Friday game in 2023 - ProFootballTalk - The NFL is planning to play a Black Friday game in 2023, John Ourand of Sports Business Journal reports. It would presumably become part of the regular NFL schedule after that.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Zeglinski: Q&A with Football Outsiders about the 2022 Chicago Bears - Darnell Mooney’s potential as WR1 - Windy City Gridiron - The next part of our Q&A series centers on Chicago’s new No. 1 receiver in Mooney.

Superfans' Bears Reacts Survey: Preseason confidence check - Windy City Gridiron - Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Chicago Bears fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to...

Berckes' Bears Hopium Den Finale: Family - Windy City Gridiron - The Hopium Den wraps up with a look at the podcaster’s own relationship with the Bears

THE RULES

