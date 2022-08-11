Making Monsters: Clay Harbor on Bears Pass Catchers

Episode 3 of ‘Making Monsters” takes a closer look at the first contract wide receivers and tight ends as we get closer to the Bears’ first pre-season game. Taylor Doll and Dylan Ryan discussed the Roquan Smith situation, preview the Bears’ first pre-season game, and get into some of the hidden gems of the Bears’ wide receivers and tight ends with former NFL tight end and Bears fan Clay Harbor. Harbor talked all things tight ends, wide receivers, and even a little Justin Fields.

