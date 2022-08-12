The Bear’s Den, August 12, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Healthy Roquan Smith doesn’t practice; Bears taking hold-in ‘day-by-day’ - RSN - The Bears cleared Roquan Smith to practice, but the linebacker didn’t participate Thursday. Head coach Matt Eberflus said the expectation is that healthy players practice, but the team will “work through” any potential discipline.

Bears’ Justin Fields impresses at practice with rotating WR group - RSN - The Bears offense had one of its better days, despite working without Byron Pringle, Velus Jones Jr., N’Keal Harry and David Moore.

Report: Bears’ N’Keal Harry ankle surgery scheduled for Thursday - RSN - The Bears traded a 2024 seventh-round draft pick for Harry last month.

How Bears’ Braxton Jones has impressed Robert Quinn during camp battles - RSN - Braxton Jones has taken hold of the Bears’ left tackle spot and not let go. Robert Quinn has witnessed the rookie’s growth in their one-on-one battles in camp.

Bears’ top draft pick CB Kyler Gordon remains out, likely to miss Chiefs game - Chicago Sun-Times - Bears coach Matt Eberflus has continued to call his injury “day-to-day” and reiterated Thursday that he should be back soon.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus merely middle man as Ryan Poles, Roquan Smith spar - Chicago Sun-Times - Eberflus can’t do much as Smith defies his rules and continues to press for either a suitable contract extension or trade.

Bears RB David Montgomery, TE Cole Kmet to be ‘fine’ after minor injuries - Chicago Sun-Times - Both players are central to the offense and have missed the last two days of practice, but coach Matt Eberflus says there’s no serious concern.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus merely middle man as Ryan Poles, Roquan Smith spar - Chicago Sun-Times - Eberflus can’t do much as Smith defies his rules and continues to press for either a suitable contract extension or trade.

Bears’ tone changes after healthy Roquan Smith sits out practice - Chicago Sun-Times - When he didn’t practice — Smith walked on the field midway through Thursday’s session at Halas Hall and watched while wearing shorts and a t-shirt — Eberflus made no effort to defend his best player’s actions.

Roquan Smith sits out of Chicago Bears practice - Chicago Tribune - Whether the Chicago Bears will discipline Roquan Smith for sitting out practices while healthy is a question.

Inside Bears camp: Roquan Smith’s ‘hold-in’ continues as team preps for preseason opener - The Athletic - Matt Eberflus said the Bears’ starters will play 15 to 20 plays against the Chiefs in their preseason opener Saturday at Soldier Field.

Chicago Bears Training Camp Observations: Justin Fields and offense trending in the right direction for second-straight practice - CHGO - What you need know from the Chicago Bears' practice on Thursday, August 11, including Justin Fields and the offense stacking positive days.

CHGO Bears Podcast: Chicago Bears Training Camp: Justin Fields lights it up again in lead up to Chiefs game - CHGO - In this episode, the guys recap another practice from Chicago Bears Training Camp in which Justin Fields continued to shine.

7 Standouts from Thursday’s Bears training camp practice - Bears Wire - Here's who stood out during Thursday's non-padded Bears training camp practice.

Bears training camp observations: Justin Fields operates crisp offense - RSN - Despite a short-handed arsenal, Justin Fields operated a crisp attack Thursday as the Bears' offense once again showed it can get the job done in the red zone.

How Bears' Robert Quinn has taught Braxton Jones and Dominique Robinson - RSN - Matt Eberflus' star pass rusher has been an invaluable resource to the Bears' younger players.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Kirk Cousins sent home from Vikings facility with illness - Daily Norseman - After making it nearly all the way through Training Camp without any drama, the Minnesota Vikings may have some brewing right now. Or they may not, depending on your perspective.

Vikings Reportedly Exploring Trade for a Center - Daily Norseman - More competition sought after Bradbury fails to impress

POLISH SAUSAGE

Report: Deshaun Watson would accept eight-game suspension, pay $5 million fine - ProFootballTalk - According to Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press, Watson “would accept” an eight-game suspension and pay a $5 million fine to resolve the situation.

Report: Browns to consider Jimmy Garoppolo if Deshaun Watson suspension increases - ProFootballTalk - Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that the Browns will consider trading for 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo if Harvey’s ruling results in a significantly longer suspension for Watson.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

It's Time for the Chicago Bears to retire Charles "Peanut" Tillman's Number - Gridiron Heroics - You already know of all the great Chicago Bears players on defense ever. Butkus, Singletary, Urlacher, and a whole lot more. One of the greatest players on the Monsters of the Midway defense was Charles “Peanut” Tillman. Him, and Matt Forte, are my all-time favorite Bears.

Braxton Jones earning Bears’ belief as starting left tackle - 670 The Score - Bears rookie Braxton Jones has earned the team’s belief as its starting left tackle, as he has continued to beat out competition at the position throughout training camp.

Bears’ frustration now clear as Roquan Smith skips practice - 670 The Score - Bears linebacker Roquan Smith was removed from the physically-unable-to-perform list Wednesday, but he elected not to practice Thursday as his contract hold-in continued.

Wiltfong: Bears’ N’Keal Harry to have tightrope surgery on his ankle - Windy City Gridiron - Here’s the last injury update about the Chicago Bears, plus the latest about the offensive line.

Wiltfong & Zimmerman's Bears Banter: Roquan Smith, Teven Jenkins, Cole Kmet, the rookies, and more - Windy City Gridiron - The latest episode of Bill Zimmerman’s Bears Banter is a fun dive into all the latest stories surrounding the Chicago Bears. It seems every day at training camp, there’s some new bit of drama...

Berckes' Making Monsters: Clay Harbor on Bears Pass Catchers - Windy City Gridiron - Taylor and Dylan welcome in Clay Harbor to talk about this pass catching corps

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE PAGE

2nd City Gridiron is the video home to the WCG Podcast Channel and so much more too. Help us reach 1,000 subscribers by the start of the 2022 NFL season! It costs you nothing and helps us a LOT!

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following is not permitted in comments. No personal attacks, politics, gender based insults of any kind, racial insults, etc.

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bear With Me from Robert Schmitz, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder, Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Rule of 3 with R. Schmitz, Danny Meehan, and Brandon Robinson, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; R. Schmitz has a film breakdown show on YouTube titled Run Pass Opinion; Will Robinson II has his WhiskeyRanger YouTube channel, and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert.

2nd City Gridiron is the video home to the WCG Podcast Channel and so much more too.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Ken Mitchell; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; Rahul Ramachandran; Will Robinson II; Robert Schmitz; T.J. Starman; Robert Zeglinski; Bill Zimmerman; 2nd City Gridiron; Like WCG on Facebook; Like 2nd City Gridiron on Facebook.