Bears vs Chiefs: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The long NFL offseason is nearly over for fans of the Chicago Bears, and while Saturday’s game is just a preseason contest, it’s still the Navy and Orange lining up to play football. Sure it’s a practice game, but head coach Matt Eberflus has already said he plans to play most starters about 15-20 snaps against the Kansas City Chiefs. However, there are several injured Bears that will not play, but that just means there will be interesting position battles to keep an eye on.

How will the offensive line shape up? Will any linebackers make an impact? Which wide receivers will stand out? Can the young pass rushers rush the passer? Who will be the second-half hero that makes fans say ‘OMG he needs to make the 53’?

GAME TIME

Kickoff is scheduled for Noon (CT) on Saturday, August 13 from Soldier Field.

If you’re looking to snag some last-minute tickets to the game then hit up our 2022 partners for the NFL season, TickPick.

TELEVISION

The game airs nationally on the NFL Network, in the Chicagoland area on FOX 32, and throughout the midwest on Bears Network affiliated stations, so check your local listings. The hometown feed features Adam Amin on the play-by-play with Jim Miller as the analyst.

RADIO

Local radio is heard on WBBM Newsradio 780 AM and 105.9 FM, with Jeff Joniak handling the play-by-play, Tom Thayer on color, and Mark Grote serving as the sideline reporter

The Bears’ Spanish-language feed is heard on TUDN Deportes Radio 1200 AM and Latino Mix 93.5 FM with play-by-play by Omar Ramos and analyst Miguel Esparza.

STREAMING

You can live stream the game on NFL Game Pass and the NFL mobile app.

You can also get a sweet WCG hookup by hitting this link for fubo TV.

HOMAGE: Bears Throwback Collection It’s here. It’s official. Our officially NFL-licensed Chicago Bears throwback helmet look is here, and it’s ready to play ball! Rep the Bears in style with a super-soft ode to your city, your team, and the Windy City, forever. Pay homage. HOMAGE

The WCG Podcast Channel is available anywhere you get your Podcasts including platforms such as Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Audacy, Stitcher, iHeart Radio, Podbean, Audible, TuneIn, and so many more!

2nd City Gridiron is our brand new video home, and once we hit 1,000 subscribers on that channel we’ll be sending a Bears swag box out to one lucky fan, so hit the link and help us grow that brand!