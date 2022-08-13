The Bear’s PRESEASON OPENER Den, August 13, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

Florio: Someone is calling teams on behalf of Roquan Smith to solicit trade interest - ProFootballTalk - Per a league source, a person purporting to represent Smith has been calling other teams in order to gauge potential trade interest.

Sorting Through the Roquan Smith Mess: A $95M Offer? Is He Even on the Trade Block? - Bleacher Nation - There is so much to dig into with the Roquan Smith saga, so let’s try to simplify it.

Someone is calling teams for Roquan Smith trying to make a trade - NBC Sports Chicago - A mystery person is calling teams, claiming to represent Roquan Smith and trying to facilitate a trade and it’s not the Chicago Bears.

Cairo Santos trained at a rundown park in offseason to replicate field conditions at Soldier Field - 670 The Score - The history and tradition of Soldier Field aside, the field itself has long been a problem, as it’s known to have patches of dead grass, uneven footing and hazardous clumps, among other areas of concern.

Hajduk: Late-bloomer Khalil Herbert blossoming with Bears - ChicagoBears.com - Employing the same resolve and determination that helped him emerge from the shadow of his older brothers, Bears second-year pro Khalil Herbert has transformed himself into a promising NFL running back.

Chicago Bears get more than sacks from Robert Quinn - Sports Illustrated Chicago Bears - The Chicago Bears know they will get pass rush help from defensive end Robert Quinn in the regular season but in training camp they derive another great benefit that any young team would love.

Braxton Jones looking the part, getting valuable reps against Robert Quinn - 247 Sports Chicago Bears - Chicago Bears rookie Braxton Jones has a firm hold on the starting left tackle job as training camp continues on.

Schrock: Justin Fields-Luke Getsy pairing among five things to watch in Bears vs. Chiefs - NBC Sports Chicago - Offensive scheme, trench play, and a big opportunity highlight things to watch when the Bears open their preseason schedule against the Chiefs.

Luce: Justin Fields,Luke Getsy Relationship Provides Hope for Bears - On Tap Sports Net - Bears QB Justin Fields and OC Luke Getsy’s blossoming relationship should bring optimism to those within and outside of the organization.

Chicago Bears’ updated 90-man roster ahead of preseason opener - USA Today Chicago Bears - The Chicago Bears are gearing up for their preseason opener against the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, where the starters are expected to play. While we don’t know for how long, they’ll get some live reps against the Chiefs.

How to watch, listen to Chicago Bears vs. Kansas City Chiefs 2022 Week 1 preseason game - ChicagoBears.com - The Bears open the preseason by hosting the Chiefs at noon (CT) Saturday at Soldier Field. Here’s how you can watch and listen to the contest.

Cronin: N’Keal Harry undergoes ankle surgery; LB Roquan Smith sits out Thursday practice after clearing PUP list - Bears wide receiver N’Keal Harry had surgery on his left ankle Thursday and there is no timetable for his return, coach Matt Eberflus said.

Mike Ditka’s sweater vest from Super Bowl XX is for sale - 670 The Score - It’s a picture that graces many a tavern, restaurant and rec room in the Chicago area – Mike Ditka on the sideline during games, wearing aviator shades, a suit and a navy blue sweater with the word “BEARS” across the chest.

ESPN ranks Bears offensive line among best in NFL - USA Today Chicago Bears - Considering questions about the Bears offensive line, it’s quite stunning that they’re ranked among the best in the NFL by ESPN.

‘I’m about to do this.’ For Micah Dew-Treadway and other hometown kids, the chance to play for the Chicago Bears will be monumental - Chicago Tribune - A handful of hometown kids will see their first action for the Chicago Bears in the preseason opener Saturday at Soldier Field.

Sun Times’ Patrick Finley’s questions the Bears need answered in their preseason opener - Chicago Sun-Times - While we wonder whether the Chiefs’ new quarterbacks coach will ask mentor Andy Reid to dial up something special against his former team Saturday, we present questions the Bears must answer in their preseason opener.

Reports: Chiefs legend Len Dawson has entered hospice care - Arrowhead Pride - Kansas City Chiefs legendary quarterback Len Dawson has entered hospice care, according to multiple reports.

Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins tests positive for COVID-19, will miss preseason opener - ESPN - Kirk Cousins has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the Vikings’ preseason opener against the Raiders. The Minnesota quarterback missed one regular-season game last year after testing positive.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Bear & Balanced PODCAST: Bears camp practice 13 - Windy City Gridiron - With their preseason opener coming up on Saturday at Noon against Matt Nagy and the Kansas City Chiefs, the Chicago Bears held a fairly light practice on Thursday morning. This was their thirteenth training camp practice, but we were lucky enough to get Brenda Webber to come on Bear & Balanced to tell us all about it.

Gabriel: What to look for in the Bears vs Preseason Game vs the Chiefs - Windy City Gridiron - Preseason games aren’t always exciting for fans, but Greg Gabriel tells us how he watches these all-important practices.

Borkowski: Bears Depth Chart Surprises, Observations, and Notes - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears’ recently released their first depth chart for the upcoming season. So let’s take a look and go over some notable aspects of it.

Wiltfong Jr: Fan confidence in the Bears’ franchise drops - Windy City Gridiron - I can only gather that the slight dip in confidence with the latest survey was disappointment in what the team did or didn’t do this offseason.

Zeglinski's Q&A with Football Outsiders about the 2022 Chicago Bears: David Montgomery or Khalil Herbert in the backfield? - Windy City Gridiron - We finish this series by theorizing who really is the top man in the Bears’ backfield.

