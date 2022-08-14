Bears vs Chiefs: Takeaways from the snap counts, stats, and more

The Chicago Bears knocked off the Kansas City Chiefs in a game that truly was a tale of two halves. In the first half of the game, when it was mostly starters vs starters, the perennial playoff contending Chiefs had the advantage 14-0. But in the second half, Chicago’s backups outscored K.C.’s backups 19-0. It shouldn’t come as a surprise that the top of the Chiefs' depth chart was better than the players atop Chicago’s depth chart, but it’s a testament to general manager Ryan Poles and the coaching staff that the bottom of the depth chart looked so good.

Chicago had more total yards (285 to 205) and they had the edge in time of possession (32:40 to 27:20). The Chiefs were penalized less than the Bears (2 for 11 yards to 5 for 32), and they had the edge in third-down percentage (43.8% to 37.5%).

Before I get into the snap counts and individual stats, here is the list of Bears that did not play in the game. Some missed due to injury, while others were held out due to a coaching decision.

Now let’s take a closer look at the playing time breakdowns for the Bears and also some individual stats.

With so many players appearing in this preseason game I broke the offense/defense snap count lists into two parts for each phase.

OFFENSE

Justin Fields completed 4 of 7 passes for 48 yards which gave him a passer rating of 78.3. He scrambled one time for 10 yards and he was sacked twice.

Chicago’s leading passer was Trevor Siemian with 89 yards on 7 of 13 passing, 2 touchdowns, and a passer rating of 115.1.

The Bears leading receivers were Tajae Sharpe with 44 yards on 2 receptions and Darrynton Evans with 3 catches and 6 yards.

The Bears had 32 total rushing attempts for 137 yards (4.3 ypc).

Rookie Trestan Ebner led the team in rushing with 31 yards on 6 carries, and he had a 12-yard TD catch.

K.C.’s defense was credited with 5 sacks, 10 QB hits, 6 tackles for loss, and 4 passes defended.

DEFENSE

Linebacker Matt Adams led the Bears in tackles on defense with 7.

Defensive tackle Trevon Coley had 2 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 3 QB hits, and a pass defended.

Rookie defensive end Dominique Robinson (1 TFL) and UDFA rookie DT Micah Dew-Treadway (1 TFL) each had a sack.

Veteran defensive tackle Mike Pennel had a tackle and a forced fumble.

Undrafted free agent Jack Sanborn had 5 tackles on defense, 1 TFL, 1 interception, 2 pass defended, 1 fumble recovery, and 2 more tackles on special teams. I figured he had a great shot at making the 53-man roster before seeing him play yesterday, but considering his playing time and impact, he could be a lock.

Some more about rookie UDFA Jack Sanborn, he played in 22 special teams snaps yesterday (76%), which was the most of any #Bears player. Also, among his 26 (41%) snaps on defense he played both the middle linebacker and outside linebacker. https://t.co/DIE5pv1Yut — Lester A. Wiltfong Jr. (@wiltfongjr) August 14, 2022

SPECIAL TEAMS*

*The above image has players that only played in the third phase.

Rookie Trenton Gill punted 7 times, he had an average of 42.6, while placing 3 punts inside the 20-yard line.

Cairo Santos nailed his lone extra point and hit both field goals from 20 and 47 yards out.

To check out the full Bears vs Chiefs box score I find that ESPN has an easy to navigate site.

All statistics and snap counts are taken directly from the NFL’s Game Statistic and Information System, as are the accompanying pictures.