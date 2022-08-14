Bears RB David Montgomery ranked No. 98 in 2022 NFL Top 100

Bears running back David Montgomery has been ranked as the No. 98 player in the 2022 NFL Top 100.

Montgomery, 25, makes the first appearance on the NFL Top 100 of his career. Though he missed 4 games in 2021 due to injury, he was been productive in each of his first three seasons in the league. He finished last season with 849 rushing yards and 7 touchdowns, and he has ran for at least 800 yards every year.

The Bears have a decision to make regarding Montgomery’s future, as 2022 marks the last year he has left on his rookie contract. Though currently unknown whether Chicago will sign him to a contract extension, he will likely play a big role for their offense this year. He has carved out a reputation for himself as a dependable workhorse with very good contact balance, ball-carrier vision, agility in a vacuum and a high motor.

The annual list compiles the rankings of several NFL players and tallies their votes to determine who ranks the highest amount their peers. The Bears had two representative on last year’s list, but both of them — Khalil Mack and Allen Robinson — are no longer on the team.