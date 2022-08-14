Bears LB Roquan Smith ranked No. 84 in 2022 NFL Top 100

Bears linebacker Roquan Smith has been ranked as the No. 84 player in the 2022 NFL Top 100.

Smith, a two-time second-team All-Pro linebacker, makes his first career appearance on the annual list. The 25-year-old has been one of the most productive players in the NFL at his position for the last few seasons. He ended the 2021 season with 163 tackles, 12 tackles for a loss, 3 sacks and an interception. In his four years in the league, he has totaled 524 total tackles, 43 tackles for a loss, 14 sacks, 5 interceptions and 17 pass deflections.

Though he has been the subject of trade rumors and contract uncertainty in recent weeks, there’s no denying the value that Smith brings to the Bears’ defense. His athleticism, sideline-to-sideline range and value in coverage has him widely viewed as one of the best linebackers in the game today.

The annual list compiles the rankings of several NFL players and tallies their votes to determine who ranks the highest amount their peers. The Bears had two representatives on last year’s list, but both of them — Khalil Mack and Allen Robinson — are no longer on the team. As of this writing, Smith follows running back David Montgomery as the Bears’ representatives.