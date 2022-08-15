It’s A Bears Win Den, August 15, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SOLDIER FIELD GROUNDSKEEPER’S SPECIAL

Preseason Week 1 – Kansas City at Chicago – Post Game Review - The Irish Bears Network - After a lengthy offseason filled with changes and roster revitalization, the Chicago Bears found themselves leading the Kansas City Chiefs with less than two minutes remaining in their first preseason game of the 2022 campaign. The Bears second and third string players fought back against the AFC heavyweight in the second half, with the completely

Teven Jenkins displays his physicality in Bears victory over Chiefs - CHGO - In limited action against the Chiefs, Teven Jenkins made the kind of block that will leave a lasting impression on this Bears coaching staff.

Bears breakdown: Justin Fields and the first-team offense against the Chiefs - CHGO - Justin Fields and the Bears' starting offense played 3 series against the Chiefs. Here is an in-depth look on what happened on those drives.

Five Bears who stood out in preseason opener versus Chiefs - CHGO - Here are five Chicago Bears that made their presence felt during the preseason opener against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Bears 53-man roster projection after preseason opener vs. Chiefs - RSN - Bears insider Josh Schrock offers his 53-man roster projection after the preseason win vs. the Chiefs

Bears report card: Grades for offense, defense in preseason win vs. Chiefs - RSN - The Bears are 1-0 in the preseason. Josh Schrock hands out grades for the offense, defense and specials teams from the win over the Chiefs.

How Bears' Trestan Ebner impressed with surprising physicality - RSN - The Bears rookie running back is known as a fast and shifty playmaker, but he showed that he's strong, too.

Roquan Smith may want to read up on Wilber Marshall - Gridiron Heroics - Roquan Smith may want to read up on Wilber Marshall and how he became a starter on the greatest defense in NFL history.

Chicago Bears: Five winners after week one of preseason - Gridiron Heroics - We examine five players who had a strong first week of NFL preseason for the Chicago Bears, separating themselves from the pack.

Observations from Bears Chiefs game - Gridiron Heroics - Observations from Bears Chiefs preseason game Saturday at soldier field

A Preseason Star is (San)Born: Rapid Fire Recap of the First Practice Game - Da Bears Blog - Let’s start in the only appropriate place: the disgrace that was the Soldier Field pitch. It is unacceptable. It is an embarrassment. And both coaches were crazy to put their players out there. But they did. So, I watched. Now, you read.

5 takeaways from Bears’ win over Chiefs in preseason opener - 670 The Score - 670 reporter Chris Emma shares five takeaways from the Bears’$2 19-14 victory over the Chiefs in their preseason opener Saturday afternoon at Soldier Field.

Bears To Wait On Extension For RB David Montgomery? - Pro Football Rumors - Roquan Smith is not the only contract matter facing the Bears. They have their fourth-year starting running back, David Montgomery, also entering a walk year.

NFL GM, Agent Open up on Roquan Smith Talks: ‘He Doesn’t Help’ | Heavy.com - With the NFL preseason kicking off for all 32 teams around the league this weekend, Heavy’s NFL mailbag series continues on August 12.

1st-and-10: Bears’ defense misses Roquan Smith, but ... - Chicago Sun-Times - Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ easily went through the Bears’ first-team defense (well, most of it) for a touchdown Saturday, but that’s not going to increase the urgency to get Smith back on the field. Still, Bears GM Ryan Poles will be challenged to have this impasse end well.

Bears-Chiefs podcast: Grading the preseason opener - Chicago Sun-Times - One thing is sure, the Soldier Field turf needs work.

Justin Fields, Bears first-team offense have their moments, but no points - The Athletic - The second-year QB had two big-time throws, but the starting offense punted three times in its first game of the 2022 preseason.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Chiefs-Bears: 5 things we learned - Arrowhead Pride - There were some lessons to be learned from Kansas City’s preseason opener.

Andy Reid chimes in on unideal grass conditions at Soldier Field - RSN - Kansas City Chiefs head coach, Andy Reid, didn’t think highly of the grass at Soldier Field.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Joel Bitonio on road fans booing Deshaun Watson: “More than ever, Cleveland against the world” - ProFootballTalk - On Friday night, Jaguars fans gave Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson the business, with boos and a three-word chant that went viral.

Kenny Pickett impresses in preseason debut - ProFootballTalk - Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett made a statement in the team’s quarterback competition on Saturday night.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Wiltfong and Berckes' Bear & Balanced: A level headed look at Bears vs Chiefs - Windy City Gridiron - Welcome to our first Bear & Balanced of the 2022 Chicago Bears season! Well, technically the preseason, but it is our first show recapping a Bear game since January.

Duerrwaechter: The View From Cybertron - Optimist Prime’s Own Takes on Bears’ Pre-Season Debut - Windy City Gridiron - Even the Cybertronians have better quality turf than what we saw at Soldier Field on Saturday. Oh, and the young Bears looked decent as well.

Wiltfong: Bears vs Chiefs - Takeaways from the snap counts, stats, and more - Windy City Gridiron - The Chicago Bears knocked off the Kansas City Chiefs in a game that truly was a tale of two halves. In the first half of the game, when it was mostly starters vs starters, the perennial playoff...

Schmitz & Householder: Bears vs Chiefs Postgame | Bear With Me - Windy City Gridiron - Join us for a live Bear With Me postgame podcast on our 2nd City Gridiron YouTube channel.

Curl: Chicago Bears humiliate Kansas City Chiefs 19 to 14 as Ryan Poles’ revenge game snowballs into second half massacre - Windy City Gridiron - Bears football is back. Chicago Bears put on official football outfits and took the field against an opposing team. On television!

