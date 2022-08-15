Chicago Bears’ cutdown tracker: Carson Taylor waived

The NFL has returned to multiple cut-down days for the 2022 season, and the first roster reduction is due on Tuesday, August 16, when teams must be down to 85 players before 3:00 p.m. Central time.

Earlier today, the Chicago Bears waived defensive end Carson Taylor off their 90-man offseason roster. Taylor was an undrafted free agent from Northern Arizona, and in Chicago’s preseason game on Saturday he played in 12 snaps on defense and another 6 in the third phase.

The Bears have four more players to release before tomorrow’s deadline.

The second cut-down deadline will come on Tuesday, August 23, when teams must be down to 80 players, and the final cut-down day is Tuesday, August 30, when teams must have their initial 53-man roster set.

In other roster moves the Bears released UDFA linebackers C.J. Avery and Christian Albright from injured reserve with a settlement over the weekend. Both linebackers were waived/injured last week, then reverted to their IR after clearing waivers.