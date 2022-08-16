The Bear’s Den, August 16, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

How Bears’ Matt Eberflus impressed coaches with his preparation - RSN - The Bears head coach has been working on certain in-game scenarios for months. And they already paid off in the team’s first preseason game.

How Bears’ Kyler Gordon, Velus Jones stayed ready for NFL while being out - RSN - Kyler Gordon and Velus Jones Jr. did everything possible to keep their development on track while missing the past week with injuries.

Bears’ Kyler Gordon wants to be ‘the dude’ on defense - RSN - The rookie cornerback was hurt for the first preseason game, so he had to sit and watch his teammates make all the plays.

Bears’ Luke Getsy felt Justin Fields left pocket early on scramble - RSN - The Bears offensive coordinator already noted pocket presence improvement from the second-year QB during Monday’s practice.

Bears giving Teven Jenkins a look at guard - 670 The Score - Bears offensive lineman Teven Jenkins moved from right tackle to right guard during practice Monday morning at Halas Hall. It marked the first time he has worked at that position in the NFL.

Saint Omni is contacting NFL teams on behalf of Roquan Smith - 670 The Score - The contract impasse between Bears linebacker Roquan Smith and the organization took another bizarre twist Monday, as the identity of the individual contacting other NFL teams on Smith’s behalf was revealed.

It’s time for Justin Fields to show us something - Chicago Sun-Times - Second-year QB has to show that spark, that magic that means he gets the game, he gets its special geometry, its quirks, anomalies and dangers.

Teven Jenkins: New position for Chicago Bears lineman - Chicago Tribune - The NFL sent out a tampering warning to every team regarding disgruntled Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith.

Kyler Gordon: Chicago Bears rookie eyes preseason debut - Chicago Trubune

- Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon has good reason to want to play in Thursday’s preseason game in Seattle.

Chicago Bears: How offense, defense, special teams did in opener - Chicago Tribune - There were reasons for optimism — and causes for concern — after the Chicago Bears' first preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

2023 Draft Preview Part I: Interior Defensive Line - The Irish Bears Network - With the preseason in full swing and just under 30 days until the games start counting, that can only mean one thing: it’s draft season! In all seriousness, even the most optimistic Bears fan would tell you that the 2022 season isn’t likely to be the year the Chicago snaps its Super Bowl streak. In

CHGO Bears Podcast: Teven Jenkins takes reps at right guard - CHGO - In this episode, the guys recap another practice from Chicago Bears training camp, including Teven Jenkins taking reps at right guard.

Bears Rewatch Revelations: Reasons for hope on offense emerge in preseason opener - CHGO - Here are some key things you may have missed watching the Chicago Bears' preseason victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. Free for all to read.

Projecting the Chicago Bears' 53-man roster after Week 1 of the preseason - CHGO - Will DeWitt and Nicholas Moreano share their Chicago Bears' 53-man roster predictions after the preseason victory over the Chiefs.

Bears training camp observations: Justin Fields drops dime to Dazz Newsome - RSN - The Bears returned to Halas Hall on Monday for a light and unspectacular practice.

Why Bears are giving Teven Jenkins reps at right guard in practice - RSN - As the Bears search for the right offensive line combination, Teven Jenkins made his debut at right guard Monday during a light camp practice.

Bears need second-round picks to round into shape - Chicago Sun-Times - The growth of the team’s second-round picks is the fastest way for the rebuilding Bears to become relevant. With three exceptions, they’re the closest the Bears come to having a pedigree.

The Bears are Back – but Soldier Field is Not Ready | WLS-AM 890 | WLS-AM - Rob Johnson, in for John Howell, is joined by Jacob Infante, Lead NFL draft analyst and Bears writer for Windy City Gridiron. Infante was at the Bears’ preseason opening game against the Chiefs. They talk about the Bears’ outlook for the season, rookie players to watch, and the state of Soldier Field.

Bears LB Roquan Smith continues ‘hold-in’ as memo issues warning - Chicago Sun-Times - The NFL Management Council sent an email to all teams warning that a man named Saint Omni was contacting teams on the player’s behalf, a source confirmed. Because he is not an NFLPA-certified agent, Omni is prohibited from negotiating contracts or trades.

Kenny Pickett takes second-team practice reps as part of the team's "plan" - ProFootballTalk - George Pickens has created a buzz, but then, so has Kenny Pickett. The rookie quarterback threw the game-winning touchdown pass with three seconds remaining in his preseason debut, finishing 13-of-15 for 95 yards and two touchdowns.

Halapoulivaati Vaitai leaves practice early - ProFootballTalk - Lions right guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai left practice Monday after only a handful of snaps for an unknown reason, Kyle Meinke of mlive.com reports.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Wiltfong: Teven Jenkins had reps at right guard - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears had Teven Jenkins playing right guard today, but the latest injury news from Halas Hall.

Wiltfong: Chicago Bears’ cutdown tracker - Carson Taylor waived - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears have until Tuesday at 3:00 pm to get down to an 85-man roster.

Gabriel: How Did 2 key Position Groups Perform in the Bears Preseason Opener? - Windy City Gridiron - Greg Gabriel dives into the preseason tape and shares his thoughts on the Bears’ o-line and wide receivers.

Berckes: How Bears fans can crash an enemy tailgate - Windy City Gridiron - Step-by-step guide to having fun at an enemy tailgate

