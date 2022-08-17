The Bear’s Den, August 17, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

How Bears are helping Justin Fields improve pocket presence - RSN - Building the best version of Justin Fields is a process. But the Bears and the young quarterback are well on their way to molding the second-year quarterback into the star many envision.

Soldier Field grass to be re-sodded before Bears season opener - RSN - Much was made of the field conditions during the Bears preseason game against the Chiefs, but new grass is going in a week before the regular season kickoff against the 49ers.

Bears, Ryan Poles make roster cuts to get to 85 players - RSN - Three players were waived with an injury designation, and another was added to the injured reserve.

Bears’ Roquan Smith will travel with team for Seattle Seahawks game - RSN - The star linebacker still has not practiced during training camp as he awaits a contract extension.

Jay Cutler is the best Bears quarterback all-time - Gridiron Heroics - Jay Cutler is the best Bears quarterback all-time, and it’s really not even close. Bears fans love to debate this topic. It’s a pretty short list of basically three guys. Jay Cutler, Jim McMahon, and Sid Luckman.

Bears waive 3 players with injury designations - 670 The Score - Chicago waived safety Michael Joseph, cornerback Jayson Stanley and linebacker Javin White with injury designations after each one was hurt in the Bears’ win against the Chiefs in their preseason opener Saturday.

Breaking down Bears’ O-line configuration, position battles - 670 The Score - Only two positions seem set on the Bears’ offensive line, while competition is continuing for the rest of the group. As the Bears’ second preseason game looms Thursday, here’s a look at where their offensive line stands at each position.

Halas Intrigue, Episode 229: On Ro, Teven and another preseason game - Chicago Sun-Times - Teven Jenkins is a starter? Roquan Smith has a mystery agent? And how will Justin Fields fare against the Seahawks? The Sun-Times’ Patrick Finley, Jason Lieser and Mark Potash break it down.

Bears steer QB Justin Fields in new direction after haphazard rookie season - Chicago Sun-Times - “We just established, ‘Hey, this is who we want to be. . . . This is how we think we can be successful,’” quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko said.

A week after trade demand, Roquan Smith is losing momentum - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears’ circus will be a traveling one. Linebacker Roquan Smith, who continued to “hold in” on Tuesday by merely watching practice from the sideline, will be on the Bears’ charter flight to Seattle.

Opportunity knocks — at right guard — for Teven Jenkins - Chicago Sun-Times - The 2021 second-round draft pick, who was moved from tackle to guard on Monday, practiced with the Bears’ first-team offense Tuesday and could get an audition Thursday night against the Seahawks. “We’re excited [to see] where he goes from this,” coach Matt Eberflus said.

Column: Roquan Smith contract impasse with Bears drags on - Chicago Tribune - Roquan Smith’s contract strife continues to hog the headlines for a Chicago Bears team that has so many other things it would rather focus on.

Chicago Bears: What we learned about offensive line - Chicago Tribune - Chicago Bears offensive line coach Chris Morgan thinks Teven Jenkins has the attributes to excel at guard.

Luke Getsy: Chicago Bears OC's review of QB Justin Fields - Chicago Tribune - After leaving the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers, Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy must have days when the headaches at Halas Hall prove intense.

2023 Draft Preview Part II: Edge Rushers - The Irish Bears Network - After looking at interior defensive lineman yesterday, we’re going to keep our focus on the defensive line today. Let’s look at some of the impact players on the edge who might soon call Chicago (or Arlington Heights) home. Why The Bears Might Target Edge RusherWhen the Bears traded Khalil Mack this past offseason, it signaled

CHGO Bears Podcast: Chicago Bears Training Camp: Teven Jenkins & Larry Borom practice with 1st-team offense - CHGO - In this episode, the guys break down the latest from Bears training camp including Teven Jenkins and Larry Borom playing with 1st-team.

Bears training camp observations: Teven Jenkins gets his chance at right guard - RSN - Teven Jenkins got work with the first team at right guard Tuesday as the Bears' search for the best O-line combination continues.

Here’s what we know, and don’t know, about Roquan Smith’s contract impasse with the Chicago Bears - Chicago Bears Blog- ESPN - With the season opener nearing, the Bears and their star linebacker have yet to reach an agreement, and things took an interesting turn Monday.

NFL world reacts to Saint Omni revelation - The Comeback - A memo sent to all 32 NFL teams warned of “Saint Omni, who is not an NFLPA certified agent,” who is representing Roquan Smith regarding trade requests.

Mike Zimmer takes a job with Deion Sanders at Jackson State - ProFootballTalk - Zimmer, via HBCUGameday.com, has accepted a position on Deion Sanders’ staff at Jackson State. Sanders introduced Zimmer to the team on Tuesday.

Mike McDaniel explains Adam Shaheen's adventure from trade to rejected trade to IR - ProFootballTalk - “That is a classic example of the process of the National Football League just being spot on,” McDaniel told reporters. “That’s the reason why it exists. He was practicing with nothing holding him back. We 100 percent thought he was 100 percent healthy. Such is the nature of veteran players. You occur nicks along the way and that’s why you have a physical before things can be finalized and the whole trade processed.

Wiltfong: Bears vs 49ers is getting FOX's number 2 crew for week 1 - Windy City Gridiron - View the FanShot on SB Nation.

Infante's 2023 Bears mock draft: Defense in Round 1? - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears are currently expected to go offense early, but what happens if they go defense first in the 2023 draft?

Salo: Which Bears Player is Worth Reaching for In Fantasy Football? - Windy City Gridiron - When will your favorite Bears player come off the board?

