How to Dominate Fantasy Football Drafts: WR Focus

If you want to win in fantasy, you have to understand the WR group. In addition to the typical regression candidates and breakout players, some of the top end WRs changed teams or changed QBs. Talented second year guys ready to breakout combined with another good crop of rookies - how to sort it all out? Erik Smith of The QB List has been at it all summer, toiling away in the workshop understanding the WR landscape and he shares his board this week on 2nd City Gridiron. Tune in on YouTube and download on your favorite podcast app.

The WCG Podcast Channel is available anywhere you get your Podcasts including platforms such as Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Audacy, Stitcher, iHeart Radio, Podbean, Audible, TuneIn, and so many more!