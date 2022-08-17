Making Monsters: The defensive back episode

Episode 4 of ‘Making Monsters” is all about the young players in the Chicago Bears secondary, but before they dive into the DBs, Taylor Doll and Dylan Ryan recap Chicago’s surprise victory against the Kansas City Chiefs.

After that Taylor spoke with Jon Sauber, the Penn State Football Beat Reporter for The Center Daily Times, and he gave some great details about Bears’ safety Jaquan Brisker from his time with the Nittany Lions. That segment is from 12:26 to 30:45.

After the break, they preview what to expect from the young talent in the DB room this season.

