Bears vs Seahawks: Game time, TV schedule, streaming, and more

The Chicago Bears pulled out an exciting win in their first practice game, so they look to move to 2-0 in the preseason against another team in the midst of a rebuild, the Seattle Seahawks.

Chicago head coach Matt Eberflus has already said that due to the short week his starters will only get in for a handful of plays (6-10 snaps) but that some of his players making their preseason debut could play longer. Rookie safety Jaquan Brisker has missed their last two practices with something minor, so he’s likely sitting out, but David Montgomery, Cole Kmet, and rookie Kyler Gordon, to name a few, are all back.

Here’s all the info you need to know about the game.

GAME TIME

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. (CT) on Thursday, August 18 from Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington

TELEVISION

The game airs nationally on ESPN with Steve Levy, Louis Riddick, and Dan Orlovsky on the call.

RADIO

Local radio is heard on WBBM Newsradio 780 AM and 105.9 FM, with Jeff Joniak handling the play-by-play, Tom Thayer on color, and Mark Grote serving as the sideline reporter

The Bears’ Spanish-language feed is heard on TUDN Deportes Radio 1200 AM and Latino Mix 93.5 FM with play-by-play by Omar Ramos and analyst Miguel Esparza.

STREAMING

You can live stream the game on NFL Game Pass and the NFL mobile app.

