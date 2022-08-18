A Game Day Bears Den, August 18, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

Justin Fields’ next situation to conquer: scoring - Chicago Sun-Times - Coaches are quick to praise the Bears quarterback’s situational awareness. But there’s one situation Fields absolutely needs to transfer from the backfields of Halas Hall to the Lumen Field turf Thursday night: celebrating with his teammates in the end zone.

Chicago Bears Q&A: What will get a deal done with Roquan Smith? - Chicago Tribune - If you cut through the drama, how does a deal get done for Roquan Smith? Brad Biggs answers your Chicago Bears questions weekly.

Former Bears linebacker Manti Te’o Netflix documentary about girlfriend hoax released - RSN - Manti Te’o, former Chicago Bears linebacker, released a Netflix documentary about his online girlfriend hoax.

Game Preview – Preseason Week 2 – Seattle Seahawks - The Irish Bears Network - The Bears hope to build on their winning start to the preseason when they travel to Lumen Field for their Thursday night matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. Eberflus and the Bears staff are probably cursing the schedulers – who thought that a Thursday night preseason game was a good idea? The quick turnaround means limited

NFL analyst claims the Bears should trade Roquan Smith - RSN - NFL analyst Colin Cowherd makes a case for the Bears to send Roquan Smith to another team.

Turf War: The Real Reason the Grass at Soldier Field Sucks - Gridiron Heroics - Recent criticism from the head of the NFLPA brought the spotlight back to conditions at Soldier Field. He and many others were quick to blame the NFL, since they’re supposed to be certifying every field before every game. However the real reason behind Soldier Field’s shoddy grass is more complicated. Blame the NFL Blaming the

Dannehy: Ryan Poles Will Be Judged by Players HE Brings to Chicago - Da Bears Blog - Does Poles want to sign Smith? Only on his terms.

Emma: 5 storylines to follow in Bears’ second preseason game - 670 The Score - The Bears head to the Pacific Northwest to face the Seahawks on Thursday evening in Seattle in their second preseason game, and here’s what to watch for.

10 potential trade candidates before Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season: Landing spots, projected trade value and more - PFF - Assessing the NFL trade landscape ahead of Week 1, with Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith and Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt among potential trade candidates.

Joe Burrow reveals appendix ruptured: "It wasn't normal appendicitis" - ProFootballTalk - Burrow revealed that Wednesday during his first news conference since the surgery, which came on the day Bengals veterans reported to training camp.

Botkowski: Position Group Comparison Bears Seahawks - Windy City Gridiron - As the Bears and Seahawks get set to face off in week two of the preseason, let’s see how their position groups stack up with each other

Berckes' How to Dominate Fantasy Football Drafts: WR Focus - Windy City Gridiron - Winning your league starts at the draft table

